Golden Tate Hypes Young Lions Wideout With Intriguing Tweet

The Detroit Lions have a player who has been impressive early in training camp in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and one of the former receivers of the team has even opened his eyes to his talent.

St. Brown has wasted little time coming into camp and doing things that set him apart. Not only has he been a practice stud, but St. Brown has impressed with his ability to set the tone and mix it up during camp in a variety of ways and it led Golden Tate to proclaim he was in love with the rookie.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

On Monday, August 9, Tate re-tweeted a video of St. Brown making an incredible play in camp. As he said, he believes he is in love with the young man.

I think I love this young man. https://t.co/IbbXNNvcoK — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) August 9, 2021

Obviously, the video of the move from St. Brown was notable itself, but for these purposes, Tate’s reaction is interesting. For years, Tate was Detroit’s answer in the slot. So far, St. Brown is displaying the same kind of toughness and ability that made Tate a fan favorite for years in the Motor City.

In the comments, naturally, many fans were clamoring for Tate to come back or taking this as a sign that he might. While it’s far too early to proclaim that, it’s certainly noteworthy how much he seems to love St. Brown as a Detroit wideout.

Golden Tate Post Recently Fired up Lions Fans

Could Tate return to the Lions? That’s been a topic of conversation in recent weeks. Fans have been wondering if a Tate return could be in the cards for this season, and anyone who was paying attention had some eyebrows raised over the weekend by a particular Instagram post.

Tate shared some of his greatest hits with the team in a highlight package, which ignited a bit of a firestorm on the Lions side of Twitter with folks wondering whether or not this was some type of smoke signal that Tate was eying a return to the team. Woodward Sports posted a screenshot of the post a few weeks back.

Is Golden Tate trying to tell us something? #OnePride Shared some Lions highlights and photos on his Instagram Story today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZBn4rf4kIH — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 25, 2021

That led some folks to wonder if a return for Tate could be in the cards soon for the team.

Probably nothing but Golden Tate did post a couple of #Lions pics on his IG story… Reunion coming, @ShowtimeTate?#OnePride — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) July 25, 2021

For Lions fans that remember how great Tate was with the team, the potential for him to come back and serve as a mentor and a bridge to the next generation is likely too good to be true. Tate was a fan favorite with the team, so getting him back in the mix would be huge not only for production but for leadership as well.

Nothing has been said definitively about a return and this could be Tate simply sharing some of his greatest hits on the internet, but it will be fascinating to watch and see if this post means something in the days ahead. Clearly, he does love to tweet about the Lions.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some college highlights:





Play



Most Underrated WR in College Football ✌️ || USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Junior 6’1 195 lbs Last year’s draft had a very strong wide receiver class, but this year’s could be just as strong. Ja’Marr Chase, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, DeVonta… 2021-03-13T03:00:09Z

St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. Thus far, he appears to also have the blessing of one of the best players in the slot to fall back on, as well.

READ NEXT: Lions Rookie Named Potential Late-Round Surprise for 2021