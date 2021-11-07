Grading Entire Lions’ Team Through First Half of 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions have struggled in a big way in the first half of the 2021 season, and those problems have been felt in multiple ways on multiple sides of the ball.

From offense to defense, there hasn’t been anything consistent about the team this year other than how they have struggled. The Lions need to find a way to turn over a new leaf in the second half, but what about grading some of the performances that have already played out for the team?

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

How do the Lions grade out everywhere for what has happened thus far this season? Here’s a look at some of the grades across the roster for what has already played out this season on the field.

Grading Lions Offense Through First-Half

D-

Outside of some positives from the team’s offensive line as well as their running back room in D’Andre Swift, there hasn’t been much to write home about this year for the Lions. Jared Goff has been average to below average, but he has not been helped by the wideout group. The Lions have battled injuries and inconsistency, and the offense has not been helping matters whatsoever. As a result, they get the lowest grade on the team this year. The Lions haven’t won shootouts nor been competitive in them. The team’s problems have started thanks to the play of the offense and their struggles putting points up as well as suffering critical turnovers.

Grading Lions Defense Through First-Half

C-

The Lions’ defense has suffered injuries and has no business being as decent as they have been most of the way. The backfield has managed to find a few key performers in the form of Jerry Jacobs and AJ Price. Up front, the team is working rookies Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike into the fold as well as Derrick Barnes. There’s reason for optimism even in games where Detroit’s talent deficiency shows up in a big way. Aaron Glenn has shown off nice game plans against Baltimore and Los Angeles, albeit in a losing effort. While there might not be many positives on the surface, the Lions could be building toward something good in the future. They will continue to battle the rest of the way.

Grading Lions Special Teams Through First Half

B+

The Lions had a lot of changes on special teams, from a new kicker to new return units. Things haven’t been terrible so far this season, and Austin Seibert has only missed a pair of kicks for the Lions so far. Jack Fox has been the savior of the group given he is once again punting like a stud. Fox alone helps this group to a solid ranking, but Seibert has not been terrible either after the Detroit kicking game looked like a major question coming into the season. There’s a lot to improve with the return units, but that can wait until the offseason. For now, the team is doing well on this side of the ball.

Grading Lions Coaching Staff Through First-Half

C+

As a whole, the Lions’ staff has not been perfect at all, and far from it. Dan Campbell continues to roll the dice irresponsibly at times on fourth down. That being said, his approach has been a breath of fresh air given the honest way he coaches the team. The coordinators have done a nice job at times with play calling and preparation. His big-game approach against Los Angeles was also excellent. The Lions’ staff doesn’t have the players to execute everything right now, but have gotten off to a nice star.

READ NEXT: Top Moves Lions Should Have Made During Trade Deadline