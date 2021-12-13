Lions Grades: Why Detroit’s Defense Didn’t Flunk Week 14

The Detroit Lions were riding high after a big Week 13 win, and were trying to carry over the momentum in a major way on the road for Week 14.

A messy week of injuries and health managed to stunt that, though, and by midweek it was clear the Lions would be dealing with a roster limitation unlike many that were seen this season out of the team. By the time Sunday rolled around, the team was not as depleted as once thought, but several players did play who were not on the roster to start the season.

Of course, Dan Campbell and the Lions players were not about to grade themselves on a curve for the performance, but they are allowed a slight slip up after a solid week given all the variables that they were presented with this week on and off the field.

How are the Lions graded for this week? Here’s a look at the scores the team is taking home for their work on the field.

Grading Lions’ Offense vs. Broncos

D+

Detroit’s offense produced a few nice drives in the game, and did some good things. Kalif Raymond’s touchdown was a thing of beauty for the team and came off an excellent play design. The running game did some nice things as well when Craig Reynolds touched the ball. Still, the team was inconsistent and this week, were derailed mostly by the play of Jared Goff at quarterback, who had multiple passes batted down and was inconsistent at best amid a 215 yard day throwing the ball. The ugliest play was made when Goff hit a Denver player directly in a helmet with a throw.

The Lions season in one clip pic.twitter.com/RBRSx08Unw — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 12, 2021

The Lions are inconsistent on offense and that has a lot to do with the players in and out. Still, the team doesn’t get a pass this week for their performance.

Grading Lions’ Defense vs. Broncos

C-

When a team gives up 38 points, it’s tough to say a defense played well. Even though that’s the case, the Lions managed to do some good things given the lineup that was on the field at times in this game. Detroit saw plenty of young players emerge like linebacker Josh Woods, and also witnessed their young players continue to get meaningful experience. Perhaps the best play was turned in by defensive lineman Alim McNeill, who collected his first career sack.

Detroit’s defense is prone to giving up points, but they’re also holding the team in the game. The Broncos only put up a total of 358 yards which is far from domination. The Lions need some more horses, but they are doing alright on the whole.

Grading Lions’ Special Teams vs. Broncos

A-

Riley Patterson has been solid for the Lions and could be one of the best young kickers the Lions have seen grace their field in a long time given how steady he has been early on. That continued into Week 14, and was a big reason the Lions took home this rating for their specialty group this week. Jack Fox didn’t make a big impact on the game, and Detroit’s return game didn’t do anything remarkable either. Patterson remains a strong option for the team, however.

Grading Lions’ Coaching Staff vs. Broncos

C

At this point of the year, it’s fair to say that Dan Campbell has given up being conventional with the Lions. He continues to roll the dice on fourth down and throw caution to the wind with his decision making. That’s fine given where the team is at, but it will be worth watching to see whether he continues with this approach in the future or not. Aaron Glenn continues to look like a future star as a defensive coordinator in spite of plenty of problems, and the team’s offense has managed to do some things in spurts on the field. All told, not a disaster for the staff this week, and they managed as big a roster crisis as can happen in the NFL pretty deftly.

