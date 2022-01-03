Lions-Seahawks Grades: Tim Boyle Holds Back Detroit Offense

The Detroit Lions endured another painful week on the football field, getting drilled on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 by the final score of 51-29.

Though the score was lopsided, the Lions were competitive most of the afternoon, and managed to fight back from a 31-7 halftime deficit to make the game very interesting on the field in the second half. Though their defense struggled badly, the offense did enough to keep things intriguing and that was good enough to prevent a total failure for every position group on the day.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

What do the grades look like for this week’s game? Here’s a look at the marks the Lions get for their second to final game of the year.

Lions’ Offense Grade vs. Seahawks

C+

Detroit was once again forced to start backup quarterback Tim Boyle, which caused the team to not have the best chance of winning a late-season road game. Even though Boyle was on the field, the team got a solid performance from their pass catchers, and Amon-Ra St. Brown proved again what a stud he can be given his electric 2 touchdown day which featured 111 yards receiving and this beautiful play:

Detroit’s running game produced a touchdown out of Jamaal Williams and didn’t get much out of D’Andre Swift even though he was in the mix for the first time in multiple weeks. Boyle’s 3 interception game hurt the Lions overall in the end, and the team suffered a great deal for having him be so erratic on the field. He prevents the Lions from a higher grade in the end.

Lions’ Defense Grade vs. Seahawks

F

Seattle had 497 total yards on the day against Detroit, gashing the Lions almost equally through the air and on the ground, which was an unfortunate gashing for the Lions considering the fact that the team’s defense had played relatively well and consistently in recent weeks. That was not so in this game, and the team flunks for not only failing to contain the dynamic duo of DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson, but running back Rashaad Penny as well. Penny went off for yards and a pair of scores, with this one representing a dagger for Detroit:

Have a day, @pennyhendrixx 👏@Freddie_iball2 gets the 58-yard gain and Penny finishes it off for 6! 📺: #DETvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/F2MTlaLj1B — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 2, 2022

Detroit didn’t offer much resistance at all, so the team fails for their effort this week. The Seahawks simply had a better game plan and better players. That happens in the NFL.

Lions’ Special Teams Grade vs. Seahawks

C-

It was an uncharacteristically bad day for the Detroit special teams group by recent standards. Kicker Riley Patterson, who had been great in recent weeks, struggled with a missed 55 yard field goal in spite of hitting his extra points. It was the first miss of the year for Patterson in Detroit overall. Punter Jack Fox, who is normally solid, had a few poor kicks, with only one punt of 57 yards and no punts inside the 20 yard line, which is a rare occurrence for the player. Just about the only thing saving this group was Godwin Igwebuike having a few solid returns. Otherwise, it was a pretty average day for a group that usually plays a leading role in the Lions staying competitive.

Lions’ Coaching Staff Grade vs. Seahawks

B-

In spite of the Detroit loss, there was little reason for fans to feel too glum about the way the staff performed. Detroit is undermanned in a big way and yet the team keeps fighting. Dan Campbell continues to show a willingness to be aggressive on the field on fourth down and that’s been good news overall for the Lions. He has improved as a play caller as well, which showed up this week for the team in the second half. Week 17 wasn’t the best showing for Aaron Glenn, but he remains a solid coach overall as well. As the team continues to fight, it’s hard to say that the Lions are being outclassed which is the good news for the Lions and why the staff continues to rack up solid grades.

READ NEXT: Lions See Official Draft Position Revealed After Week 17 Loss