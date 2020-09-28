Grading the Lions for Week 3 Victory Over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions needed to find a way against one of the resurgent young teams in the NFL, and with their backs against the wall, the team delivered in a big way in Week 3.

Detroit pulled out a clutch 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, and as a result of that, their grades have taken a major turn moving forward this week. Detroit’s effort level was much better, and the team pulled out a win against a solid team in order to make their record a more respectable 1-2.

How should the Lions get graded for their work during this week? Here’s a rundown of the grades.

Lions’ Offense Grade vs. Cardinals

B+

Detroit squandered a few opportunities to put more on the board, but as a whole, they had a good day. Adrian Peterson ran for 75 yards and Matthew Stafford had a good day distributing the ball with 270 yards and 2 scores. The Lions got their tight ends into the action, and the offense was unlocked by Kenny Golladay’s return. As a whole, the Lions did just enough to win on offense and that was an improvement over their last few weeks. They finished off a big victory with a quality drive. All told, a solid week for Darrell Bevell.

Lions’ Defense Grade vs. Cardinals

A-

Detroit’s defense came up with 3 interceptions, a sack and flustered Kyler Murray when it counted. They also only allowed 23 points on the day. The team’s defense came into this week much maligned, but the team wanted to prove they were different, and they managed to get the job done with a huge performance. Detroit’s defense has played inconsistently so far this season, but this performance arguably helped them win the game in a major way. They earned the grade they received in a big way this week. Jeff Okudah also came up with a solid rebound game and gained some major confidence. As a whole it was a good rebound.

Lions’ Special Teams Grade vs. Cardinals

A

Jack Fox continued to dominate with a great punting performance, while Matt Prater was solid kicking the ball and scored the game winner for Detroit. Jamal Agnew also had a few solid returns to jump start the special teams as well. It was a rock solid day for this group, and the kind of week that the Lions need to see consistently from their special teams in order to play a leading role in their win. Another solid day.

Lions’ Coaching Grade vs. Cardinals

B+

Matt Patricia has come under fire early on in the season, but he had a solid game plan for a high flying Cardinals attack which kept them in check for the most part. Darrell Bevell had a solid game on offense and managed the game well for the most part. The Detroit staff has struggled this season, but they did a great job to have the team ready to play this week. There was no hangover from the losses, and that’s a mindset in which

READ NEXT: Lions’ Adrian Peterson Explains How Team Makes Playoff Run