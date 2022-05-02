Fans Warned to ‘Keep an Eye’ on Tough New Lions’ UDFA Running Back

It’s hard for undrafted free agents to break into the NFL, but the Detroit Lions have enjoyed success on that front in recent years which proves there is hope for the 2022 class.

This year, Detroit’s class isn’t as big or as potentially star-studded as in years past, but they may have landed a few potential difference makers and one resides on the offensive side of the ball in former San Diego State running back Greg Bell.

Bell went undrafted, but that doesn’t mean he should be forgotten at this point in time. Actually, quite the opposite. As Jordan Schultz said after the draft, fans would be wise to keep an eye on Bell as he makes his transition to Detroit in the coming months given what he offers on the field.

Keep an eye on SDSU’s Greg Bell, who signed as an UDFA with the #Lions. Classic downhill RB who runs with vision and power. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 1, 2022

Detroit didn’t select a running back in the 2022 class, and Bell is the only player they have signed to the position this offseason at all, so it seems the team has faith in him showing up and competing for a role. To some, that wouldn’t be a surprise whatsoever.

Bell’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of his own game, there is a lot to like from Bell, who put up 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns in college, and is a hard runner. The Lions have shown in the past that they value tough running out of their backs, and Bell seems to fit in this mold. While with the Aztecs, Bell piled up the yardage and had tons of hard-charging looks out of the backfield that impressed in a big way. Here’s a look at his highlight package:

Bell seems to have the combination of smooth moves and toughness that NFL teams crave out of running backs in this day in age. Obviously, he will have a tough road to make it in the league at the position, but he could have the right stats as well as the right game for the team to take a shot at developing him.

Loaded Lions’ Running Back Room Will Pose Challenge for Bell

Will Bell be able to surprise and land a job with the Lions? If so, he will have earned it thanks to some of the insane depth the team has created in the backfield in recent years. D’Andre Swift is the obvious headliner here, and looks to be feeling stronger and optimistic for a big year off a late injury. Beyond that, the Lions have veteran Jamaal Williams who should eat up some snaps, and younger names like Godwin Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds showed their stuff in stretches. The Lions also have a young runner they like from the 2021 class in Jermar Jefferson, who also figures to be healthy off injury this year. Add it all up and it could be a tough group for a undrafted free agent to crack this year.

If Bell sticks on Detroit’s roster, it’s safe to say he will have earned it. If he is able to run through the competition, it will prove he belonged all along. At this point, to some, he is a name worth remembering in workouts and camp this year.

