‘Hard Knocks Needs Dan Campbell:’ Fans Beg for Lions Inclusion on Show

It isn’t a stretch to say that the Detroit Lions have one of the most intriguing head coaches in the game in the form of Dan Campbell, and after a fun first season, folks are clamoring for even more of a look behind the scenes.

The Lions could be featured on Hard Knocks this coming season, and if that is to be the case, there will be some folks who end up downright ecstatic, and it isn’t just Lions fans.

The internet was abuzz with talk about the Lions potentially being in play to be on Hard Knocks this coming year, and many people were thrilled with the idea of getting Campbell and his team on the show perhaps to make it way more interesting than it has been lately.

Hard Knocks NEEDS Dan Campbell! Seriously though, the last few seasons have been 😴 😴 😴 https://t.co/zYy78voz61 — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) January 25, 2022

Most think Campbell would fit well with the show, and want to see it play out that way for the team and the NFL.

Dan Campbell on Hard Knocks. Hell yes. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 25, 2022

Even Panthers fans it seems would rather see the Lions and Campbell on the show than their own team.

As a Panthers fan I'd much rather see Dan Campbell than Matt Rhule on Hard Knocks — RAMTurtle (@RAMTurtle17) January 25, 2022

Finally, it seems some folks would be willing to sacrifice things in their life if only to catch a glimpse of Campbell on the program.

oh the things id do to have Dan Campbell and the Lions be on the next season of Hard Knocks — Jasper Warner (@Jasper__Warner) January 25, 2022

It’s clear that Campbell and the Lions are a favored team when it comes to public opinion, but now, all everyone can do is wait. Typically, an announcement comes on the team from April to July from the league. The series premieres in August.

Why Lions Could Get Featured on Hard Knocks

This offseason, the Lions didn’t make a coaching change, nor have they made the playoffs the last two seasons. Those facts qualify them to be featured on the program, along with the likes of the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Neither the Jets nor the Panthers are teams that generate nearly as much excitement and media hype as the Lions, especially given Campbell’s presence. Folks have been wanting to get a closer look at Campbell for a while, and by being on Hard Knocks, this would allow the kind of behind-the-scenes glimpse at

Detroit is not typically a team that generates much NFL press, but being on Hard Knocks could get them to the point where they can use the publicity as momentum for the future. Just a few years ago, the Cleveland Browns managed to leverage their situation on the show and use it as a building point for the future.

Campbell Has Starred on Hard Knocks Before

If the Lions do get selected to the show, it wouldn’t be the first time the coach has seen some run on the program. Back when Campbell was an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins, the team was on Hard Knocks, and Campbell himself had a pretty notable clip. While working with tight end Michael Egnew, Campbell becomes incensed that the player did not block for a teammate:





Obviously, the fire hasn’t stopped just because Campbell has swapped out locales. When he was hired to the Lions, he had the now-famous kneecap rant, and used it as a rallying point for the city and his team. Campbell also has not been shy about firing up the Lions in the past before, and that has been on display following big wins in Detroit.

It’s safe to say that Campbell would not be a dull watch or camera shy, which is probably why so many people are excited about the chance to see him coach another team up close. That could make Hard Knocks home run viewing for the NFL if the Lions are indeed the choice.

