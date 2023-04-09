Lions Hosting Important Draft Visit With Rising Quarterback Prospect

As the Detroit Lions make the final push toward the 2023 NFL draft, they are getting a better idea of where prospects rate on their draft board.

One of the more intriguing players to ponder on this list is Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker has had some early contact with the team already during the Senior Bowl, and is set to have even more in the days prior to the draft.

As NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo revealed with the help of Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, the Lions will get a visit from Hooker in the weeks ahead of the draft. He is popular, as the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also sit down with Hooker.

Like most quarterbacks, the focus on Hooker is intensifying in the days ahead of the draft, as teams try to put together their boards and rank players. Given Hooker is coming off an ACL injury, it is unknown where he might slot this month, but it looks as if he has gained steam in recent weeks.

The Lions doing more diligence is interesting, because the team just re-signed veteran Nate Sudfeld, and reportedly also has made an offer to Teddy Bridgewater. The presence of those two would theoretically take quarterback off the table for the team.

In the season of smokescreens, though, the Lions seem to be intent on keeping teams guessing. It feels notable that Hooker is one player that they are zeroing in on at quarterback in terms of draft prospects.

Hendon Hooker Rising High on Draft Boards

Where will Hooker go in the draft? If the Lions like him, they may have to figure out a way to land his services a bit earlier than once assumed.

NFL Network’s James Palmer said on Steve Smith’s Cut To It podcast that Hooker might be more popular in the draft than some on the outside may think at this point. He could be slotting on many boards as the third-best quarterback in the draft.

QB Breakdowns with James Palmer Steve Smith Sr and Coley Mick welcome NFL reporter James Palmer to breakdown the top QB prospects entering the 2023 Draft.

“Hooker, there are plenty of teams that have him third on their (quarterback) list right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Now there’s a gap. There’s a pretty sizable gap. Then Anthony Richardson and and Will Levis. Hendon Hooker slides right in there,” Palmer said on the show.

As it relates to the Lions, this makes things interesting, because the team has the sixth and 18th picks in the draft. If they like Hooker, they might have to use their second first-round selection at 18th overall to ensure they land his services if he truthfully is a player the team wants to bet on at the position.

Hendon Hooker’s College Stats & Highlights

Detroit’s potential fit with Hooker is intriguing in the draft process. He has plenty of raw talent, but also sustained a tough ACL injury this past season which could threaten his future development.

While Hooker put up 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 2022 as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, he also was felled by a torn ACL in November of last year, which is certain to impact his draft stock. Combine that with his age (25), and Hooker is sure to be a polarizing prospect.

There’s no questioning the ability of the quarterback that transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee in 2021, however. Hooker put up 8,974 yards in his career and 80 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual-threat impact.

Hendon Hooker | 2022 Highlights

The news sounds good on Hooker’s progress, and as he told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network in January, he could be back running by March, which could leave him on track for a training camp return.

As the process draws on, the Lions look like they remain a very good fit for Hooker when all is said and done. There is just a few weeks to go before fans find out whether or not that is the case.