Hendon Hooker Makes Promise to Lions Following Selection in Draft

The Detroit Lions surprised being able to land Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hooker comes into the mix to become Detroit’s quarterback of the future, and in the present, perhaps at least a very capable backup for the team. Already, he has shown an impressive side as a leader, and quickly after getting the news he was heading to the Lions, Hooker proved that again.

After the selection of Hooker with pick 68, he was interviewed on NFL Network. After being asked some of his early goals, Hooker sent a message to his new team. He’s ready to get to work and learn as much as he can.

“I’m just going to be a sponge. Soak up as much information as I can from anyone I can, whether that be a player, coach, front office. You never know where you’re going to get a life gem or just how to be a pro. Any time I can get some information or get in that playbook, that’s what I’m going to do,” Hooker said as shown in the tweet from Woodward Sports.

That kind of attitude is important for the Lions, not just for their future but their present. Hooker will be able to come in and strengthen the team with this kind of mindset, which will fit well with the Lions.

Hendon Hooker Called Fit for Lions’ Character

The Lions have managed to stick to their plan in terms of adding players who are not just fantastic on the field, but fit the team’s character goals as well.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler quickly pointed out, Hooker is a slam-dunk fit for the team in terms of character and toughness, two important traits for the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.

Fowler’s source, an NFL coordinator, admitted it’s hard not to like Hooker the more time a team spends with him.

#Lions have targeted toughness/character under Dan Campbell. Hendon Hooker fits. "The more time you spend with him, the more you like him,” one NFL coordinator said about Hooker in the pre-draft process. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2023

This was true for Detroit, who met with Hooker twice in the pre-draft process. Not only did they get a chat with Hooker in the Senior Bowl, but they had him to the team’s facility for an official visit. Clearly, they enjoyed their time with Hooker enough to not only meet with him, but select him.

Hendon Hooker’s College Stats & Highlights

Detroit’s fit with Hooker is intriguing. He has plenty of raw talent, but also sustained a tough knee injury this past season which could threaten his future development.

While Hooker put up 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 2022 as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, he also was felled by a torn ACL in November of last year, which is certain to impact his draft stock. Combine that with his age (25), and Hooker is sure to be a polarizing prospect.

There’s no questioning the ability of the quarterback that transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee in 2021, however. Hooker put up 8,974 yards in his career and 80 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual-threat impact.

As he continues to work on his recovery, Hooker is going to work hard to prove himself a fit. His talent as well as his mindset will help the team.