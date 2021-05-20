Dan Campbell Sends Message to Fans for ‘Kick A**’ Home Opener

The Detroit Lions open the season against the San Francisco 49ers in four months at Ford Field, and you can count Dan Campbell as someone who is jacked for that experience already.

Speaking after the release of the schedule, Campbell hasn’t been shy to share just how jacked he is to be able to coach the team in the home opener. As he said, he believes it’s going to be the experience of a lifetime right out of the gate for the team.

As Campbell says, he believes the fans are going to be loud for the first game, and that statement can only be taken as a call to arms for the team as well as the fanbase. The Lions need to work hard to get the excitement going for the home opener, and Campbell is clearly trying to inspire ahead of the summer to get folks ready for the game.

When the time comes, fans need to be ready to represent for their new coach and his team in a big way considering these comments.

49ers Rookie Starts Trash Talk With Lions

If Campbell is excited now, he should be extra fired up for the game after reading some press clippings last week. Following the release of the schedule, San Francisco rookie cornerback, Michigan native and former Michigan Football cornerback Ambry Thomas was asked about his first game in the pros being at Ford Field. As he said, he wants to go and put the beatdown on his local team “real bad” in the first game.

Detroit native Ambry Thomas has played at Ford Field before in high school. Fitting that his first NFL game will come back home against the Lions. Thomas: “We gotta put the beatdown on ‘em. Real bad." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 12, 2021

Maybe someone had better tell Thomas that this is the NFL and no longer college, regardless, it will be a chance for the Lions to prove they can step up and it’s possible that this quote could go on the bulletin board for the team most of the summer leading into the first game.

The Lions shouldn’t need any extra motivation for their home opener, but in case they did, Thomas has already provided it. Probably not a good idea to give the opposition anything to look forward to, but if the Lions come out hitting extra hard come September 12, this could be the reason why.

Breaking Down Lions 2021 Schedule

Detroit wastes no time coming out of the gate with the tough games, as battles against Baltimore, Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota take place in Week 2-4. After Detroit’s bye week in Week 9, the team will take on Pittsburgh and Cleveland, a couple teams that battled for the AFC North last season. Just ahead of that, the Lions will play the Rams and the Eagles in a couple difficult games. Detroit finishes up their season with battles against the Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks and Packers in what is sure to be a very difficult run to end the year.

Even though the schedule looks tough, Campbell is clearly more than ready to go, which should provide fans more than enough motivation to show their excitement when the time comes.

