Lions’ Former Third-Round Pick Turned Heads at Offseason Workouts

New stars are born every single NFL season. The Detroit Lions may be developing a new star in safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The 2021 third-round pick has at least shown signs of improvement this offseason according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“Injuries have limited Melifonwu to just 17 total games in his first two seasons, but coach Dan Campbell says he has seen growth in the 2021 third-round pick,” Woodyard wrote. “Melifonwu made the switch from cornerback to safety ahead of his second season, and entering Year 3, he is making serious progress in adapting to the position.”

Last season, Melifonwu recorded 14 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and 2 pass defenses in 10 games. He made one start against the Carolina Panthers during Week 16.

Ifeatu Melifonwu Showing Signs of Growth at Safety

Rookies making an impact is so common in the NFL that it’s somewhat the expectation among fans. But some players take more time to develop.

That’s especially true when injuries and position changes occur.

Melifonwu spent a bulk of his rookie season on injured reserve with a thigh issue. He returned to start the final three games of the 2021 season, but overall, he played just seven contests during his first season.

A hamstring injury in 2022 training camp placed Melifonwu behind to begin last season and then he had to deal with an ankle injury during the season. Those two ailments sidelined the 24-year-old for all but three games before Thanksgiving.

But healthy now, Melifonwu had a very productive offseason, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he’s seen growth for him at safety.

“He’s relatively new to the position, and the injuries hurt him, not being able to get the reps. The repetitions of a time on task,” Campbell said at Detroit minicamp on June 8. “So, this is one of the few times that we’ve had him for a significant amount of time, consistently, consecutively, and so that in itself is paying dividends right now.

“We see growth. He’s coming along, and look, here’s the thing, he’s a pretty smart player. He really is. He gets it. He just needs time. He needs time on task, he needs reps, like a lot of young guys do, particularly when you’re talking about a new position.”

With his intelligence, Melifonwu could still see time at cornerback if the team needs him in a pinch, according to Campbell. But the Lions head coach primarily sees him playing safety in 2023.

How Melifonwu’s Growth Could Pay Dividends for the Lions

While he may predominantly play safety, Melifonwu’s versatility could be very useful for the Lions as they try to rebuild their secondary.

At cornerback, the Lions signed Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency and drafted Brian Branch in the second round. Sutton and Moseley are expected to start on the outside while Branch will compete with C.J. Gardner-Johnson for playing time in the slot.

Moseley, though, is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 last year. It’s not guaranteed he will be able to start right at the beginning of the season.

The Lions also have Will Harris and Jerry Jacobs for depth at cornerback. But each started at least eight contests last season, and the Lions finished 30th in passing yards allowed.

If there are any hiccups in Moseley’s recovery, Campbell seemed to imply Melifonwu could potential fill-in on a short-term basis at cornerback.

In a perfect world, though, Melifonwu will provide depth behind Lions starting safeties Tracy Walker III and Kerby Joseph in what Campbell undoubtably hopes to be a much-improved Detroit secondary.