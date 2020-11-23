Lions Inactives: Detroit Reveals Decision on D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions (4-6) have a quick turnaround heading into Week 12, and when they do get back on the field on Thursday to play the Houston Texans, they will be shorthanded once again.

The team has ruled 6 players out for this week ahead of the matchup with Houston, and another joined them on Thursday morning. The list of players sitting down includes many of Detroit’s key playmakers. Much to the frustration of the organization and its fans, the Lions remain one of the most dinged-up teams in the league this week, and that is reflected on the inactive list.

Though Detroit didn’t officially practice on Monday and conducted a walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday, the estimations for who would have been held out remained complicated and several players were ruled out. Here’s a look at the damage.

Lions Inactives List Week 12

Here is a look at Detroit’s inactive list this week:

WR Danny Amendola (hip): Estimated no practice Monday, Limited Tuesday, No practice Wednesday: OUT

CB Mike Ford (concussion): Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: OUT

DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin): Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: OUT

CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder): Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: OUT

RB D’Andre Swift (concussion): Estimated no practice Monday, Limited Tuesday, Limited Wednesday: OUT

DE Austin Bryant (thigh): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: OUT

LB Jarrad Davis (knee): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: IN

WR Marvin Hall (toe): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: IN

S Will Harris (groin): Estimated limited Monday, Estimated full practice Tuesday, Wednesday: IN

TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Full practice Wednesday: IN

G Jonah Jackson (knee): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Full practice Wednesday: IN

LB Christian Jones (knee): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: IN

LB Reggie Ragland (ankle): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: IN

CB Amani Oruwariye (back): Not listed Monday or Tuesday, Limited Wednesday: IN

QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb): Estimated limited Monday, Tuesday, Full practice Wednesday: IN

WR Kenny Golladay (hip): Estimated limited Monday, Estimated no practice Tuesday, Wednesday: OUT

While this week’s report included mere estimates, it’s clear that Detroit still has a mess on its hands in terms of lingering injuries. Having multiple names on this list doesn’t bode well for this week and into the future, and the Lions will be down some big names Thursday.

D’Andre Swift is the biggest name out for the team, and they will have to find a way to account for his loss.

Lions-Texans Thanksgiving Primer

Thursday’s matchup will be the first time the Lions and Texans have faced off since October 30, 2016, though it’s not the first time the teams have played on Thanksgiving Day. In one of the more memorable games in the series in 2012, the Lions lost on a controversial play when RB Justin Forsett was not ruled down. The Texans managed to win the game in overtime with a field goal to send Detroit home unhappy.

Notably, the Texans hold a 3-1 lead over the Lions in the all-time series. After Detroit started the series off with a victory in 2004, the Texans have won three straight, including both games played in Houston and the most recent contest at Ford Field. With this in mind, they head into Detroit with some definite momentum in spite of their poor 3-7 record this season. The Lions will look to stop the slide in its tracks prior to consecutive divisional matchups versus the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in Weeks 13 and 14.

Given the extensive injury list, that might prove to be a tough task.

