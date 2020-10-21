Lions Inactives: Young Wideout Sits Once Again for Detroit

The Detroit Lions may have managed to get back to their winning ways in Week 6, but the health hasn’t exactly followed the team forward into Week 7 even as they claw back to a tiny bit of better news.

This week, as the Lions get set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Detroit has been dealing with more health concerns from some of their best players and top starters. The hope was these players could get healthy in time to play. Indeed, the end of the week brought a tiny bit of health back to the Lions.

Most of the player statues are known, but it’s still interesting to see who’s been sit down for Detroit as well. Here’s a look.

Lions Inactives

David Blough, QB

Desmond Trufant, CB

Miles Killebrew, S

Bo Scarbrough, RB

Logan Stenberg, OL

Quintez Cephus, WR

Here’s a look at some of the health statues of the other Lions players heading into action in Week 7.

Trey Flowers, DE

Wednesday: No practice (Wrist)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Flowers is vital for the Lions in terms of being able to consistently rush the passer, so seeing him on this report isn’t great for the Lions. A wrist injury is also hard to project considering that part of the body is vital for balance in a defensive end and a pass rusher, so it will be interesting to see where Flowers trends the rest of the week. Missing him wasn’t great news for Detroit, but it’s good he will be going.

Marvin Jones, WR

Wednesday: No practice (Knee)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Status: In

Jones appears on the report as a surprise entrance with a knee injury, so the Lions will have to see if they can nurse him back to health. Disappointing to see him on the list with a knee problem, as that’s what’s slowed down Jones the most in the past in Detroit. The hope is he can find a way to come back this week, and his practice schedule at the end of the week proved it.

Frank Ragnow, C

Wednesday: No practice (Groin)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Status: In

Ragnow played through the groin ailment last weekend in order to have a solid game, and it looks as if he might be called upon to do the same this weekend considering it hasn’t gone away. Missing practice is never a good sign, but Ragnow was able to do that early last week and rebound to play a solid role for the offensive line. It looked as if Ragnow might make another late week turnaround, and that’s what happened.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: No practice (Hamstring)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Trufant has been injury riddled this season and simply can’t seem to get over this hamstring problem which slowed him down in a major way the last 3 weeks. The bye didn’t help, and the hope is he can get healthy in enough time to face his former team. At this point, however, that seems like a major long shot. He is out again.

Danny Amendola, WR

Wednesday: Limited (Foot)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

This week, Amendola shows up on the report with a hurt foot. The good news is he was able to practice in a limited fashion, so it doesn’t look as if this is going to be something to watch. It will be something to remember the rest of the week, but likely not something that will play a big role if Amendola could practice. Indeed, he will play this week.

Joe Dahl, G

Wednesday: Full (Groin)

Thursday: Full

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Dahl has been struggling to get back to health, but at the very least, it looks as if he is going to be alright for this coming week given he was able to go in full. Something to monitor, but finally the Detroit depth is starting to shine through on the offensive line. Dahl could be back in the mix, and that is true.

