Lions Injury Designations: Pair Makes Impressive Late-Week Turnaround

A few days ago, it looked as if it would be hopeless for the Detroit Lions to get the health of a few key players turned around. By the end of the week, however, things have taken a decidedly solid turn.

By Thursday and Friday, the Lions managed to see the return to positive practice of Penei Sewell as well as T.J. Hockenson. At this point, the pair have made an impressive turnaround and could be trending toward perhaps being able to play in Week 5.

What are the other cases to note? Here’s a look at how everyone stacks up for this week in terms of desginations.

Lions Week 5 Injury Report vs. Vikings

T.J. Hockenson, Tight end. No practice Wednesday, Limited practice Thursday, Friday (Knee). QUESTIONABLE

Penei Sewell, Tackle. No practice Wednesday, Thursday. Limited practice Friday (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (Shoulder). IN

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Knee). QUESTIONABLE

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. (Groin). QUESTIONABLE

Jamaal Williams, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. (Hip). QUESTIONABLE

Brockers, Williams and Swift have been on the injury report in previous weeks, so it feel as if both of them will be alright, and it looks as if that is trending to be the case. Dan Campbell has said he figures the Lions could get Trey Flowers back, and he is questionable for the game after trending in the right direction all week long. The worst cases this week revolve around Hockenson and Sewell, both of whom made an entry on the injury report for the first time this year. Each seems to have taken a positive turn near the end of the week, though, and could be on track to play. Given the struggles of the Lions’ offensive front at staying healthy, Sewell would be a huge loss. The same could be said for Hockenson given the team’s struggles with scoring so far this year. These are the cases the Lions will be watching closely for Week 5.

Lions vs. Vikings Primer

The Lions and Vikings meet up for the first time in 2021 with both teams not having hot starts to the season. The Vikings are 1-3, and while they have looked decent at times, they’ve struggled with consistency perhaps as much as the Lions so far. Detroit is 0-4, and is looking for anything good to happen early in the season considering their desperate state through the first month of play.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings would figure to have a big advantage given the fact that the Lions have struggled to stop them in the past and have only gotten younger and more dinged up on offense. Defensively, the Lions will be challenged as well given the strength of the Vikings at rushing the passer and shutting off the run.

Given the team’s injury struggles, the Lions will be challenged to win this game, and that will only be more of the case if they are forced to go without two of their bigger stars on offense. The hope for the team is all of the questionable players can rebound in time to play.

