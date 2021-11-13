Lions Injury Designations: Key Offensive Contributors Ruled Out Sunday

The Detroit Lions are in search of a bit of momentum as they attempt to turn the corner from their 0-8 start to the season, and they will be forced to go without a few of their key players on offense to get the job done on the road.

This week, the Lions will be tasked with competing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off a short week. Even though they had the bye week to recover, the Lions will be down a pair of key players for the matchup that could hurt them on offense.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

What do the injury designations look like heading into Sunday? Here’s a look at some of the top injury situations to monitor for the team, and who is already in and out for Week 10.

Lions Week 10 Injury Report & Designations vs. Steelers

Jamaal Williams, Running back. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (thigh). OUT

Austin Bryant, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE

Austin Seibert, Kicker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. No practice Friday (right hip). OUT

Taylor Decker, Tackle. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (finger). QUESTIONABLE

AJ Parker, Cornerback. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (neck). IN

This week, for Detroit, Williams being out will not help. That will mean a steady dose of Jermar Jefferson on the field and D’Andre Swift running the ball. The running back has been an important player for the roster thus far, and the Lions would have loved to have him for this game. Otherwise, the Lions will miss Seibert, but should at the very least have some faith in Ryan Santoso filling in. It is a major positive for the team that Decker is back, considering he was missing for the first half of the season with injury. With him a full go on Wednesday, it feels likely he will return to action this week. All of the other cases seem relatively harmless for Detroit, so most of the bad news has probably already been revealed.

Lions-Steelers Week 10 Primer

The Lions are looking for any type of positive momentum during their first week back on the field. At 0-8, there isn’t much hope currently for the team, but all of that could be washed away with one big win. The bye week may have helped the Lions refocus and regenerate, and the team will have to hope that is the case given the way they have struggled on offense and defense so far. Pittsburgh, conversely, will have a short week to deal with having played on Monday Night Football. It will be a challenge for them to make a fast turnaround and gear up to play a team like Detroit, who doesn’t have much of anything on the line.

Logic says the Lions probably struggle in this game, but in the NFL, it is truthfully an any given Sunday league. This week, the Lions will be hoping they can get by without one of their top runners and their kicker.

READ NEXT: Why Ben Roethlisberger Holds Key for Lions-Steelers Game