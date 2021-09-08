Lions Injury Report: Taylor Decker’s Final Status Revealed

The Detroit Lions have the look of a decently healthy team as they push toward the start of Week 1, but there are a few cases to monitor for Sunday morning as they prepare for the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

If there’s one bit of concern or bad news, it’s that more than a few of their players from the trenches are feeling a little bit of pain and have been forced to be limited in practice this week as a result and are now questionable for Sunday. Additionally, key offensive tackle Taylor Decker will be out following his hand injury.

On Friday afternoon, the Lions ruled Decker out officially finger injury, but the good news is he was the only change in status. Additionally, the Lions still seem to have two of their bigger offensive weapons set to go for Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how things shape up for the weekend:

Lions Week 1 Injury Report vs. 49ers

Michael Brockers, Defensive End: Limited Practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. (Shoulder). Designation: QUESTIONABLE

Taylor Decker, Tackle: Limited practice Wednesday. No practice Thursday, Friday. (Finger) Designation: OUT

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Hip). Designation: QUESTIONABLE

A.J. Parker, Cornerback: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Shoulder). Designation: QUESTIONABLE

Nick Williams, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Elbow). Designation: QUESTIONABLE

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End: Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Shoulder). Designation: IN

D’Andre Swift, Running Back: Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Groin). Designation: IN

Darren Fells, Tight End: Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (Shoulder). Designation: IN

All told, the Lions are in fairly good shape to start the season. There are some significant bumps and bruises in the trenches given the health of Brockers, Onwuzurike and Williams, but it seem as if most or all will play. Having Decker not be able to go is a big blow. It’s likely the team will turn to Matt Nelson to play right tackle while moving Penei Sewell to left. It’s also positive to see Hockenson and Swift a full go in practice and in, which jibes with the notion that they will be ready to play for this week’s game after missing time in training camp and the preseason.

Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 Primer

The Lions start off their 2021 campaign at home against the 49ers looking to improve on last season’s dismal 5-11 finish. Interestingly enough, San Francisco finished the 2020 season in bad form as well going 6-10. To this end, it’s going to be a chance at redemption for both rosters as they get set to attack a new season on the field. Detroit has seen some major changes with Jared Goff taking over as quarterback, a changed wideout room as well as a brand new defensive approach under Aaron Glenn. Seeing how the defensive line fares as well as a young secondary will be key right off the bat. Whether the Lions get Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be interesting to monitor as well, as it could change the game plan a bit for Dan Campbell’s team.

Regardless, one of the more interesting variables in this game revolves around the road crowd. If the Detroit fans are revved-up like Dan Campbell wants, it could make life difficult on the 49ers, and pave the potential path toward an unlikely Week 1 upset on the field.

This week, the Lions will have to do all of that without Decker, one of their best weapons up front.

