Lions Injury Designations: Detroit Facing Serious Health Trouble

The Detroit Lions haven’t gotten much healthier as the week has gone on heading to Week 14, and that puts the team in a bad place heading into a road game in Denver.

Detroit has struggled getting healthy from a virus standpoint, and also is struggling with injuries in a big way leading multiple players to be out and many more to be questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

How do things look heading into another game week? The news isn’t great for the Lions in terms of health.

Lions Week 14 Injury Report vs. Broncos

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (knee/illness). QUESTIONABLE

Jared Goff, Quarterback. Estimated no practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, Friday (illness). IN

Jonah Jackson, Guard. Estimated no practice Wednesday, Thursday, limited practice Friday (illness). QUESTIONABLE

Julian Okwara, Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday (ankle). OUT

John Penisini, Defensive tackle. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (illness). QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday. (shoulder). OUT

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder). OUT

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Guard. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (illness) QUESTIONABLE.

Nick Williams, Defensive end. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (illness) QUESTIONABLE.

Austin Bryant OLB. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

T.J. Hockenson, Tight end. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday (hand). DOUBTFUL

Matt Nelson, Tackle. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, no practie Thursday, limited practice Friday (ankle) QUESTIONABLE.

Penei Sewell, Tackle. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (shoulder/illness) QUESTIONABLE.

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive end. Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. Limited practice Friday (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Riley Patterson, Kicker. Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. Limited practice Friday (illness). QUESTIONABLE

Rashod Berry, Linebacker. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, full practice Friday. (not injury related) IN

Taylor Decker, Tackle. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, full practice Friday. (not injury related) IN

Will Holden, Tackle. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Full practice Friday (not injury related) IN

Jermar Jefferson, Running back. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, full practice Friday (illness) IN

Tommy Kraemer, Guard. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, full practice Friday (not injury related) IN

Jessie Lemonier, Linebacker. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Full practice Friday (not injury related) IN

If that isn’t bad enough, the Lions lost starting running back Jamaal Williams and safety Tracy Walker to COVID-19 protocol.

Obviously, this list shows the Lions in a pretty desperate state finishing off the week. Illness-wise, the players will have a chance to make a quick recovery or perhaps tough things out this week. Depending on where those players are at in their recovery and health, it could end up not being a big deal by Sunday afternoon. The Lions are likely to be watching their injured players closer, and seeing names like Hockenson, Sewell, Swift, Reeves-Maybin, Okwara and others is a major concern. The team will have to hope for a fast return to health for most of these players, given many are difference makers for the team and several played a starring role in the first win of the season in Detroit.

Lions-Broncos Primer

The Lions will finally be looking to stay on a bit of a roll this week, given they pulled out a Week 13 victory and looked good in doing so over Minnesota. Offensively, the Lions managed to unleash the big play they were missing en-route to 29 points and 3 touchdowns through the air. On defense, the team gave up big chunks of yardage, but were very opportunistic and finally started to get after the quarterback a bit, which helped them overall on the field.

Denver, meanwhile, is trying to stay in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and suffered a tough loss to Kansas City. The Broncos have had an average season so far, and a win over Detroit would likely help to boost their hopes in a big way late in the season.

In terms of the Lions, injury could be helping to complicate matters for Detroit this week, and that will be especially true if the team can’t get over the flu as it seems they may not.

READ NEXT: Lions Rooting Interests for Top Pick During Week 14