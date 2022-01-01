Lions Designations: Jared Goff’s Status Overshadows D’Andre Swift Return

The Detroit Lions are trying to chase down another late-season victory to set the table for what they hope is a much better 2022 season, and most of that might start with health above all.

This year, the Lions have been one of the unhealthiest teams in the NFL, and that fact will not go quietly late in 2021 as the team is getting set for their final road date of the year. This week, the Lions will potentially be down another big name player.

The Lions will once again be up against it this weekend in terms of being down a few key players, but in terms of the injury report, it isn’t too deep this week. Here’s a look at how things stack up for the first game of the 2022 year.

Lions Week 17 Injury Designations

Jason Cabinda, Fullback. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). OUT

Jared Goff, Quarterback. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). DOUBTFUL

Curtis Bolton, Linebacker. No listed Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday (back). QUESTIONABLE

Saivion Smith, Cornerback. Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, full practice Friday (illness). IN

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (shoulder). IN

Julian Okwara, Linebacker. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (ankle). IN

D’Andre Swift, Running Back. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder). IN

The health of Goff is the biggest story of the week, and it looks likely he’ll miss again for the Lions. Otherwise, the team will see some key pieces return in the form of Swift, Okwara and Reeves-Maybin and doesn’t have many other bigger injuries to ponder. Goff’s status is huge, though, given how well he moves the offense. It doesn’t seem likely that he will play now, which is bad news for the Lions and their chances of scoring points and moving the ball.

Lions-Seahawks Week 17 Primer

To say the seasons have not gone as planned in both cities is a bit of an understatement. At 5-10, the Seahawks are perhaps shockingly further out of the playoff picture than many might expect at this moment. They’ve dealt with injury issues as well as inconsistency on their end, and as a result, are having the kind of season that fans will be happy to see end. The team will also be guaranteed to have a losing record at home in 2021 for the first time under Pete Carroll.

In Detroit, the Lions have turned things around late in the season, scoring a pair of December wins while holding tough in every game of the month otherwise. The team is starting to come into their own and are laying down a great foundation for 2022. Offensively, the team is playing much better and finding more big plays. On defense, the Lions have managed to stay in games no matter who has been playing which is a tribute to Aaron Glenn’s coaching.

The team will be challenged in a big way this week, so it will be interesting to see if the departures hurt.

