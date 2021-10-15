Lions Injury Designations: Better News Surfaces for Key Defender

The Detroit Lions were feeling a bit of concern as they pushed toward the end of Week 6, but things seem to have corrected themselves in a big way in terms of the injury report.

Early in the week, it looked as if the Lions were going to be down multiple big name players and perhaps yet another cornerback. That was fortunately proven not to be the case, however, and the Lions are looking to be in much better health near the end of the week.

On Friday, October 15, the Lions revealed their injury designations for the weekend, and while the team does have a few cases worth monitoring, the overall health of the dinged up players is looking much better for Week 6 than it did on Wednesday afternoon.

How do things shape up to close the week? Here’s a look.

Lions Week 6 Injury Report vs. Bengals

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday and Friday (Knee). QUESTIONABLE

T.J. Hockenson, Tight end. No practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday and Friday (Knee). QUESTIONABLE

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback. No practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, full practice Friday (Hip). IN

Jonah Jackson, Guard. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (Shoulder). IN

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. (Groin). QUESTIONABLE

Jamaal Williams, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (Hip). QUESTIONABLE

This was a very deep injury report for the Lions, but it contains some good end of week news. Detroit could ill-afford to lose Oruwariye, who has been their best cornerback thus far this season with 20 tackles and 2 interceptions thus far already, so it’s nice to see him recover. Losing Hockenson and Flowers would also be a concern given the relative lack of depth for the team at those spots on the roster on offense and defense. The team will also have to hope Jackson makes a quick recovery given how banged up the offensive line has been. Injuries at running back have been routine this year, so it seems like both Swift and Williams will be alright even as they continually show up on the report.

Lions-Bengals Primer

The Lions and Bengals come into the game two teams heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati is 3-2 and showing signs of being a solid team given a few early wins and a great compete level in a Week 5 loss to Green Bay. Detroit, meanwhile, is just searching for their first win of the season. As bad as the Bengals have been historically, the Lions haven’t beaten them since 1992, which is a long losing streak. Cincinnati’s offense with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase is good, and their defense has been decent as well so far this season. The injury-riddled Lions will have their hands full, even if this game is at Ford Field, which could provide a potential advantage.

The Lions will have to hope their questionable players can shake off injury in time to get on the field this week and make a difference in the game.

