Lions Injury Designations: Key Cornerbacks Questionable for Sunday

The Detroit Lions are looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season, and finding a way to get it before a much-needed bye week would be a huge accomplishment for the team. Standing in their way this week are the Philadelphia Eagles, a team with only a single win of their own on the season.

A big reason the Lions are in the predicament they currently find themselves in has to do with injuries. Detroit’s been dinged-up all year, and this week is no exception as the team looks to find a way to rally the troops for one more week before getting some much needed rest and relaxation.

So what does the injury report look like this week for the Lions as well as the designations? There’s more than a few key players who could be sidelined when all is said and done Sunday morning. Here’s the cases that bear the most to watch this week for the team.

Lions vs. Eagles Week 8 Injury Report

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). QUESTIONABLE

Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (illness). QUESTIONABLE

A.J. Parker, Cornerback Limited practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday (neck). QUESTIONABLE

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (groin). QUESTIONABLE

Jamaal Williams, Running back. Not listed Wednesday, limited practice Thursday and Friday (thigh). QUESTIONABLE

Jason Cabinda, Fullback. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (hip). IN

T.J. Hockenson, Tight end. Limited practice Wednesday and Thursday, full practice Friday (ankle/knee) IN

The Lions will be most worried about the health of Jacobs and Parker, their two key young cornerbacks. If these players can’t go, it would be tough for the backfield to step up. Swift and Williams feel like they will be able to play, and it looks as if Hockenson will be a go for the Lions as well. Given the struggles in the secondary with health, watch these players closest this week.

Lions vs. Eagles Primer

The Lions and Eagles aren’t common opponents, but when the sides do clash through the years, the games are typically memorable. The last time both teams played was 2019, and the Lions won a fast-paced game that was decided in part by a kickoff return for a touchdown. The Lions and Eagles are in similar places in 2021, even if the Eagles have a win to their credit and the Lions do not. Detroit will be looking to get their offense going in a much bigger way having only scored 19 points last week. Philadelphia will look for a better effort on both sides of the ball entirely for this game, having struggled to a 33-22 loss a week before.

No matter who is healthy or dinged-up, the Lions will have their hands full this week in looking to end their losing streak.

