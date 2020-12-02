Lions Injury Designations: Big Names Remain Questionable

The Detroit Lions have had a few days to rest and recuperate after some tough, hard hitting losses and they will once again hit the field with plenty to prove in Week 13.

Even though the Lions had some time off and have moved a few more players to IR, injuries remain a concern for this week. The Lions are still dinged up heavily on offense and defense, and will need some health to come back for some impact makers in order to feel better about where they’re heading in the next few days. Even such, there’s been a bit of good news for Detroit in the health of their young running back D’Andre Swift, who seems to be improving a bit even as that improvement comes at a late week cause. The Lions will remain without a few weapons on offense and defense, though.

What does the report look like this week? There are several players who’s statuses remain in the air as the team pushes to the weekend.

Lions Week 13 Injury Report: Designations for Sunday

WR Quintez Cephus: (not injury related): No practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday. IN

WR Kenny Golladay (hip): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

LB Christian Jones (knee): No practice Wednesday, Limited Thursday, Friday. IN

CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

WR Danny Amendola (hip): Limited practice Wednesday, Full practice Thursday, Friday. IN

DE Austin Bryant (thigh): Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE

RB D’Andre Swift (concussion): Limited practice Wednesday, No Practice Thursday, Friday (illness, not concussion related). QUESTIONABLE

QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb): Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE

CB Mike Ford (concussion): Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. IN

TE Hunter Bryant (concussion): Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. IN

S Tracy Walker (not injury related): Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. No practice Friday. QUESTIONABLE

Lions-Bears Preview

The game will represent a fresh start for the Lions off the Matt Patricia era, which mercifully reached its end on Saturday afternoon. Patricia famously never beat the Bears during his tenure, and was routinely humbled by struggling Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky. It’s probably not a stretch to say that was a big reason why Patricia and Bob Quinn lost their jobs after a 13-29-1 record for the coach. At 4-7, the Lions don’t have much hope as it relates to a playoff run, so the team will be looking to build some momentum for the 2021 season and a new coach and front office direction. Chicago, like Detroit, remains within striking distance in the NFC playoff race at 5-6, but each team doesn’t seem to be going anywhere considering the wild card picture at this very moment. This matchup will be for bragging rights, and to see if Darrell Bevell can make any type of case for himself as an interim coach as Romeo Crennel and Raheem Morris have done this season.

This game could also represent some payback for Week 1 in Detroit. The Lions led Chicago 23-6 and allowed the Bears to roar back in a huge way to retake the lead late. The Lions got the ball into Chicago territory and Matthew Stafford connected on what looked like the game winning score to running back D’Andre Swift until Swift simply dropped the ball in the end zone. It was a major frustration to start the year with such a brutal defeat. Arguably, it helped pave the way toward Detroit’s full housecleaning a few months later.

Detroit is much more dinged up coming into this matchup, but for who does end up seeing the field, a new start after some frustrating losses in the recent past could serve as motivation.

