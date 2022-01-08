Lions Injury Designations: Jared Goff Poised for Finale Return

The Detroit Lions will finish off the 2021-22 season in Week 18, and that means for the final time, the team will have to worry about designations and injuries this year.

This week, the Lions don’t have many players confirmed to be out as the team prepares to finish off their year, but they do have multiple players who’s statuses are in question heading into the weekend and the season finale, and all could play a big role in determining the outcome of the game.

This week, the Lions have had a small injury report for the most part. Their players are either all sidelined, or are facing a few milder situations. Even in spite of that, there are still some interesting cases to monitor over the weekend and into Sunday. Here’s a look at some.

Lions Week 18 Injury Report and Designations

Jason Cabinda, Fullback. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). OUT

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (neck) QUESTIONABLE

Jared Goff, Quarterback. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). QUESTIONABLE

Jonah Jackson, Guard. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (elbow/knee) QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Josh Reynolds, Wide receiver. Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. Limited Friday (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Brock Wright, Tight end. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Detroit didn’t have Goff the last few weeks, so if he plays, it would be a big boost to the Lions this week and give the team a better chance at finding a way to win. Losing Reynolds would be a blow to an offense that needs the help catching passes in a big way, so seeing him as a late-week addition to the report is a bit troubling. Also, seeing Jackson not play up front or Reeves-Maybin not play at linebacker would be big blows to the offense and the defense respectively. The Lions have to hope that those players can show up and play a big role for the team during the season finale. Overall, though, this isn’t that bad as an injury report goes for the Lions. They’ve had bigger and more comprehensive ones this year.

Lions-Packers Primer

The Lions and Packers both are in interesting positions heading into the season finale. Detroit is fighting for pride and pride alone against their big rivals, and the Packers are already locked into the playoffs as well as their postseason goals. In spite of this, it sounds as if the Packers are going to give their starters a little bit of run in the game, which means the Lions will have to find a way to man up and play more consistent football. The last few weeks, the Lions have failed to be consistent on offense and defense, not a major problem for the first-place Packers. For the Lions, this game is about pride and finishing the 2021-22 season strong to position themselves well for next year. That fact alone could make them a dangerous foe in this game for the season finale.

Whether they can get it or not remains to be seen, but at the very least, the Lions have a chance to finish the season strong.

