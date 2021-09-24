Lions Injury Designations: Defensive Studs’ Status Murky for Sunday

The Detroit Lions are getting set to put the finishing touches on a busy week of football, and by the time Sunday morning rolls around, they could be dealing with plenty of injury issues.

Monday night, the Lions suffered a few injuries that will hamper them this week, and already, it looks as if the team is going to be down one of their more important defenders with a new ailment. Beyond that, the status of a few key offensive weapons looks like it will continue to remain firmly in the air up until game time.

What do things look like this week as things push to a conclusion and another week becomes reality? Here’s a look at the designations after practice concluded for the week.

Lions Week 3 Injury Report vs. Ravens

Jamie Collins Sr., Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday. OUT (not injury related).

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (shoulder/knee).

Michael Brockers, Defensive End. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (shoulder).

Julian Okwara, Linebacker. Not listed Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (neck).

Romeo Okwara, Linebacker. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (shoulder).

Kalif Raymond, Wide receiver. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (thigh).

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE (groin).

Kevin Strong, Defensive end. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, limited practice Friday. QUESTIONABLE (concussion).

Perhaps the most important case to follow this week is that of Flowers given his importance to the defense. Collins is on the way out, and the Lions will want to see Raymond and Swift stay healthy for their offense. It’s good to see Strong coming back well after a concussion. Not surprising to see the whole group questionable, so Lions fans will want to watch Flowers, Michael Brockers and Romeo Okwara closest on defense and D’Andre Swift on offense.

Lions vs. Ravens Game Preview

The Lions get set to take on a foe they don’t normally see in the Ravens this Sunday. If there’s been a team that has been more dinged-up on the season than Detroit, it is certainly Baltimore. Not only have the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins, but they also are down defenders such as linebacker L.J. Fort as well as cornerback Marcus Peters. All of this damage has combined to hurt the Ravens, but they still scored a very exciting win over Kansas City this past week. Even though he is dinged up, the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson at their disposal, and that alone will make them a tough foe to beat if he suits up for the team.

On the Detroit side of things, the Lions are looking for any reason to feel good after a difficult start to the year. The Lions blew a chance of beating Green Bay on the road in coughing up a halftime lead, and failed to rally in Week 1 as well. They’re dealing with an inconsistent offense that has only showed flashes of brilliance and a defense which has struggled to contain the opposition. They’ll have to shake both of those facts quickly in order to score an upset win and regain a measure of stability about their season.

Having more than a few key contributors be hurt isn’t a recipe for success toward that, though, which means the Lions will be watching to see who can and cannot go by game time.

