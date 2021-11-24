Lions Injury Designations: Jared Goff Looking Better for Return

The Detroit Lions are prepared to tangle with the Chicago Bears once again on Thanksgiving Day, and on a short week, the team is seeing health become a major issue for them in Week 12.

Not surprisingly, the Lions are battered and bruised a bit having gone through a couple tough games in the AFC North slate, and as a result, they will be down a few players this week for their return to NFC North battle against the Bears.

What do the designations look like for Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a look at how the Lions made it through a condensed week of walkthroughs.

Lions Week 12 Injury Report

Trinity Benson, Wide receiver. Estimated limited practice Monday, estimated no practice Tuesday, Wednesday (knee). OUT

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (knee). OUT

Matt Nelson, Tackle. Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (ankle). OUT

AJ Parker, Cornerback. Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (ankle). OUT

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Guard. Estimated no practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (concussion). OUT

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Not listed Monday, estimated limited practice Tuesday, Wednesday (knee). QUESTIONABLE

Jared Goff, Quarterback. Estimated limited practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (oblique). QUESTIONABLE

Jermar Jefferson, Running back. Estimated limited practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (knee/ankle). QUESTIONABLE

For the Lions, it is a definite blow to see Benson, Flowers and Nelson out. The Lions need help at wideout, and while Benson has not produced dramatically this year, he is still a body that can make catches which the Lions need at this point. Nelson played well in Week 10, so the team will have to hope he can get healthy soon. Not having Vaitai is a blow for the line as well, and the Lions will have to hope he can come through the concussion healthy on the other side after the short week. Goff is the major question, but it feels as if he is trending toward playing for the Lions, which would be significant for the offense.

Lions-Bears Primer

The Lions will be looking for a measure of revenge against the Bears, who beat them 24-14 earlier this season at Solider Field. That day, Chicago blasted out to a big lead but had to hold on against Detroit, who was very game in the second half and nearly forged a comeback of epic proportions on the field. Instead of that, though, Detroit fell apart in the end and Chicago scored what would be one of their three wins on the season. Since, things have gone downhill hard for the Bears, as injury problems have piled up at key spots on the offense and defense while the team has lost some very close games in recent weeks. To that end, the Bears aren’t unlike the Lions, who have endured injury problems of their own at quarterback and multiple spots on the offense and defense.

The low line is indicative of how poorly folks expect this game to be for both sides, and injuries could play a role in that as well.

