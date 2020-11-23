Lions Injury Report: Young Stars Still Missing for Week 12

The Detroit Lions have a quick turnaround this week, and when they do get back on the field on Thursday to play against the Houston Texans, they figure to be a very dinged up team once again.

Just a day after the Lions had plenty of players on their injury report, the team once again estimated that a good chunk of the difference makers on their roster would be up in the air as it relates to their potential to play. The Lions remain one of the most dinged up teams in the league this week in pretty frustrating fashion.

Though Detroit didn’t officially practice, the estimations for who could have been out were tough to stomach. As expected, it was a list nearly as big as the weeks before.

How does the report shape up this week? Here’s a look:

Lions Injury Report

Danny Amendola, WR (hip) Estimated no practice Monday

Mike Ford, CB (concussion) Estimated no practice Monday

Da’Shawn Hand, DL (groin) Estimated no practice Monday

Jeff Okudah, CB (shoulder) Estimated no practice Monday

D’Andre Swift, RB (concussion) Estimated no practice Monday

Austin Bryant, DE (thigh) Estimated limited Monday

Jarrad Davis, LB (knee) Estimated limited Monday

Kenny Golladay, WR (hip) Estimated limited Monday

Marvin Hall, WR (toe) Estimated limited Monday

Will Harris, S (groin) Estimated limited Monday

T.J. Hockenson, TE (shoulder) Estimated limited Monday

Jonah Jackson, G (knee) Estimated limited Monday

Christian Jones, LB (knee) Estimated limited Monday

Reggie Ragland, LB (ankle) Estimated limited Monday

Matthew Stafford, QB (right thumb) Estimated limited Monday

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (foot) Estimated limited Monday

While Monday’s report has mere estimates, it’s clear the Lions still have a mess on their hands in terms of the injury situation this week. 16 players on this list doesn’t bode well for the rest of the week, and it’s clear that some big name players are going to be worth watching this week on the quick turnaround. Names like Jonah Jackson, D’Andre Swift, Jeff Okudah, T.J. Hockenson and Kenny Golladay will all likely be up in the air until around game time on Thursday afternoon.

Lions-Texans Thanksgiving Primer

It’s the first time the Lions and Texans have played each other since 2016 on the field, but it’s not the first time the teams have played on Thanksgiving Day. In one of the more memorable games in the series, the Lions lost on a controversial play in 2012 where runner Justin Forsett was not ruled down. The game ended up tied and the Texans managed to win it in overtime with a field goal to send Detroit home unhappy on Thanksgiving.

Other than that, the Texans have a 3-1 lead on the Lions in the all-time series. After Detroit started the series off with a victory in 2004, the Texans have won 3 straight games including both games played in Houston and the most recent contest at Ford Field. With this in mind, they will come into Detroit with some definite momentum and good feelings in spite of their poor record this season. The Lions will be trying to stop this in its tracks and stop the bleeding head to head.

Given this injury list, that might prove to be tough duty.

