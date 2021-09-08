Lions Injury Report: Trio of Key Linemen Limited to Start Week 1

The Detroit Lions have the look of a decently healthy team as they push toward the start of Week 1, and that is the good news as they prepare for a battle with the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

If there’s one bit of concern or bad news, it’s that more than a few of their players from the trenches are feeling a little bit of pain and have been forced to be limited in practice this week as a result. If there’s one issue to watch this week from a health standpoint in Detroit, that’s it.

On Wednesday, the Lions saw a trio of key lineman dinged up and limited in practice, but the good news is they remained on the practice field. Additionally, the Lions seem to have two of their bigger offensive weapons set to go for Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how things shake out this week.

Lions Week 1 Injury Report vs. 49ers

Michael Brockers, Defensive End: Limited Practice Wednesday (Shoulder)

Taylor Decker, Tackle: Limited practice Wednesday (Finger)

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday (Hip)

A.J. Parker, Cornerback: Limited practice Wednesday (Shoulder)

Nick Williams, Defensive End: Limited practice Wednesday (Elbow)

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End: Full practice Wednesday (Shoulder)

D’Andre Swift, Running Back: Full practice Wednesday (Groin)

All told, the Lions are in fairly good shape to start the season. There are some significant bumps and bruises in the trenches given the health of Decker, Brockers, Onwuzurike, and Williams. Even such, the players were all limited early in the week, which lends to the hope that they will play barring any late setbacks. It’s also positive to see Hockenson and Swift a full go in practice, which jibes with the notion that they will be ready to play for this week’s game after missing time in training camp and the preseason.

Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 Primer

The Lions start off their 2021 campaign at home against the 49ers looking to improve on last season’s dismal 5-11 finish. Interestingly enough, San Francisco finished the 2020 season in bad form as well going 6-10. To this end, it’s going to be a chance at redemption for both rosters as they get set to attack a new season on the field. Detroit has seen some major changes with Jared Goff taking over as quarterback, a changed wideout room as well as a brand new defensive approach under Aaron Glenn. Seeing how the defensive line fares as well as a young secondary will be key right off the bat. Whether the Lions get Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be interesting to monitor as well, as it could change the game plan a bit for Dan Campbell’s team.

Regardless, one of the more interesting variables in this game revolves around the road crowd. If the Detroit fans are revved-up like Dan Campbell wants, it could make life difficult on the 49ers, and pave the potential path toward an unlikely Week 1 upset on the field.

A healthy Lions roster could help that along as well, and at this point, that seems to be what the team is working with.

