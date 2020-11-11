Lions Injury Report: Multiple Big Names Questionable for Sunday

The Detroit Lions are nearing walking wounded status on multiple different fronts as they prepare for a Week 10 battle against the Washington Football Team.

This week’s first look at the injury report reveals a doozy of a list for the Lions on both offense and defense as they prepare for battle. There’s multiple injuries which will test the depth and preparedness of Detroit, and it’s clear the team has played in some hard hitting games the last few weeks the likes of which they have not yet completely recovered from.

So how does the list look as we push through the end of the week and see the designations? Here’s a look at how things are shaking out heading into the weekend.

Lions Week 10 Injury Report

T.J. Hockenson, TE (toe) Not listed Wednesday, no practice Thursday, limited practice Friday: Questionable

Jarrad Davis, LB (knee) Not listed Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, limited practice Friday: Questionable

Kenny Golladay, WR (hip) No practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday, no practice Friday: Out

Everson Griffen, DE (not injury related) No practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (foot) No practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, limited practice Friday: Questionable

Nick Williams, DT (shoulder) No practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, no practice Friday: Questionable

Jamal Agnew, RB/WR (ribs) Limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, limited practice Friday: Questionable

Tyrell Crosby, OL (ankle) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Joe Dahl, G (back) Limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, limited practice Friday: Questionable

Mike Ford, CB (hip) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Christian Jones, LB (knee) Limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Jayron Kearse, S (ankle) Limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Jeff Okudah, CB (ankle/groin) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Danny Shelton, DT (chest) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Tracy Walker, S (foot) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Matthew Stafford, QB (neck) Full practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, full practice Friday: In

Obviously, this is a tough way to start the week for the Lions. Having 14 players land on the injury report in some way, shape or form isn’t a good look for the team and their overall health. Even though most of these players may end up playing, it’s safe to say that the Lions are very dinged up as they push through into the second half of their schedule. Seeing the quarterback on this list is never a good sign for a team either, and Stafford hits the list a week after being dinged up and removed from action during the game and being checked for concussion.

Other than Stafford, perhaps the worst name for the Lions to see on this list is Okudah given his status as a key player in the secondary. Naturally, Golladay, Walker, Shelton and Agnew would be tough to lose as well given all they can do for the team. Golladay is officially lost for the week now.

If Hockenson can’t go, this would be a tough development for the Lions and their offense and would put pressure on Jesse James.

Lions-Washington Primer

Even though the records of the teams aren’t that impressive, this is a vital game for the Lions and Washington. One team is 2-6 and the other is 3-5. The Lions have fleeting playoff hopes and might be playing to temporarily save their staff from even more outrage, and while the Redskins might look finished, the team is still theoretically alive in the putrid NFC East. With this in mind, Week 10 is quietly important for both sides in order to put their best foot forward on the rest of the season.

Safe to say injury is going to play another significant role this week in the outcome, and the Lions are far from completely healthy as that looks to be the case.

