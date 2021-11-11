Lions Injury Report: Top Offensive Lineman Looking Good for Sunday

The Detroit Lions have been a dinged-up team for the better part of a few weeks, but with a Week 9 bye, things are looking more than a bit better for the team after the midway point.

With time away from football, health has come to several members of the Lions roster. Finally, a pair of offensive weapons in tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift are off the report. While others remain on, there is only one major case to watch coming out of the bye for Week 10 across the team.

What does the injury report look like as the team starts another week? Here’s a look at some of the top injury situations to monitor for the team, including a very important return for the offense this week.

Lions Week 10 Injury Report vs. Steelers

Jamaal Williams, Running back. No practice Wednesday (thigh).

Austin Bryant, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder).

Jashon Cornell, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday (illness).

Austin Seibert, Kicker. Limited practice Wednesday (right hip).

Taylor Decker, Tackle. Full practice Wednesday (finger).

AJ Parker, Cornerback. Full practice Wednesday (neck).

This week, for Detroit, it will be interesting to see how long Williams is down. The running back has been an important player for the roster thus far, and the Lions will need him to run the ball. Otherwise, the Lions will watch and see if Seibert can recover from injury quickly or not to kick. It is a major positive for the team that Decker is back, considering he was missing for the first half of the season with injury. With him a full go on Wednesday, it feels likely he will return to action this week. All of the other cases seem relatively harmless for Detroit, minus something else coming up the rest of the week that would prove to be a bigger concern.

Lions-Steelers Week 10 Primer

The Lions are looking for any type of positive momentum during their first week back on the field. At 0-8, there isn’t much hope currently for the team, but all of that could be washed away with one big win. The bye week may have helped the Lions refocus and regenerate, and the team will have to hope that is the case given the way they have struggled on offense and defense so far. Pittsburgh, conversely, will have a short week to deal with having played on Monday Night Football. It will be a challenge for them to make a fast turnaround and gear up to play a team like Detroit, who doesn’t have much of anything on the line.

Logic says the Lions probably struggle in this game, but in the NFL, it is truthfully an any given Sunday league. The Lions will have to hope some of their decent health can carry hem through this week in a big battle against another solid team.

