Lions Injury Report: Hobbled Running Back Makes Practice Return

The Detroit Lions have had a few days to rest and recuperate after some tough, hard hitting losses and they will once again hit the field with plenty to prove in Week 13.

Even though the Lions had some time off and have moved a few more players to IR, injuries remain a concern for this week. The Lions are still dinged up heavily on offense and defense, and will need some health to come back for some impact makers in order to feel better about where they’re heading in the next few days. Even such, there’s been a bit of good news for Detroit in the health of their young running back D’Andre Swift.

What does the report look like this week? Here’s a look at some of the names as the Lions get back to work off a frenzied few weeks.

Lions Week 13 Injury Report

WR Quintez Cephus: (not injury related): No practice Wednesday

WR Kenny Golladay (hip): No practice Wednesday

DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin): No practice Wednesday

LB Christian Jones (knee): No practice Wednesday

CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder): No practice Wednesday

WR Danny Amendola (hip): Limited practice Wednesday

DE Austin Bryant (thigh): Limited practice Wednesday

RB D’Andre Swift (concussion): Limited practice Wednesday

QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb): Limited practice Wednesday

CB Mike Ford (concussion): Full practice Wednesday

Lions-Bears Preview

The game will represent a fresh start for the Lions off the Matt Patricia era, which mercifully reached its end on Saturday afternoon. Patricia famously never beat the Bears during his tenure, and was routinely humbled by struggling Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky. It’s probably not a stretch to say that was a big reason why Patricia and Bob Quinn lost their jobs after a 13-29-1 record for the coach. At 4-7, the Lions don’t have much hope as it relates to a playoff run, so the team will be looking to build some momentum for the 2021 season and a new coach and front office direction. Chicago, like Detroit, remains within striking distance in the NFC playoff race at 5-6, but each team doesn’t seem to be going anywhere considering the wild card picture at this very moment. This matchup will be for bragging rights, and to see if Darrell Bevell can make any type of case for himself as an interim coach as Romeo Crennel and Raheem Morris have done this season.

This game could also represent some payback for Week 1 in Detroit. The Lions led Chicago 23-6 and allowed the Bears to roar back in a huge way to retake the lead late. The Lions got the ball into Chicago territory and Matthew Stafford connected on what looked like the game winning score to running back D’Andre Swift until Swift simply dropped the ball in the end zone. It was a major frustration to start the year with such a brutal defeat. Arguably, it helped pave the way toward Detroit’s full housecleaning a few months later.

Detroit is much more dinged up coming into this matchup, but for who does see the field, a new start after some frustrating losses in the recent past could serve as motivation.

