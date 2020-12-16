Lions Injury Designations: Status of Detroit’s Offensive Stars in Flux

The Detroit Lions have had the injury bug bite them hard late this season, and it shows no signs of letting up as the team gets into Week 15 on the field.

Detroit is facing a tough injury situation again as they prepare to match wits with one of the best teams in the AFC in the Tennessee Titans, and as that happens, there are plenty of injury cases to watch this week. Matthew Stafford is the biggest name on the list, but there are several others worth remembering and while several are in or out, the biggest names to watch are both questionable.

Here’s a look at how things are shaping up as the team pushes to the weekend.

Lions Week 15 Injury Report

FB Jason Cabinda (illness): No practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, Friday. IN

OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

DL Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

C Frank Ragnow (throat): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. QUESTIONABLE

CB Darryl Roberts (hip): No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. OUT

QB Matthew Stafford (rib/right thumb): No practice Wednesday, Thursday. Limited Friday. QUESTIONABLE

DT John Penisini (shoulder): Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday,

RB Adrian Peterson (forearm): Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, Friday. IN

S Tracy Walker (shoulder) Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, Friday. IN

DE Austin Bryant (thigh): Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. IN

S C.J. Moore (ankle): Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. IN

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from the report is the fact that the Lions are seemingly down multiple difference makers on offense and defense. Names like Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow, Da’Shawn Hand, Tyrell Crosby and Kenny Golladay could all be on the shelf, and many are officially. Stafford left open the possibility of playing as did Darrell Bevell, but it feels like it is a long shot even as Stafford is questionable. The Lions are very dinged up again and could have plenty of stars out against Tennessee.

Lions-Titans Series History

This is the first time the Lions and Titans will see each other on the football field since 2016. That season, the upstart Titans won a hard fought 16-15 game at Ford Field. As a whole, the Lions have not had much luck beating the Titans on the field whatsoever. Tennessee is 9-3 against the Lions all-time, and has won the last five contests in a row dating back to 1995. That was Detroit’s last win in the series, so the Lions are certainly overdue. The last pair of games have been close, with the Lions losing a wild game in overtime in 2012, and the narrow loss in 2016 both on their resume recently. Safe to say this hasn’t been a friendly matchup at all for the Lions historically, and that might be the case once again in 2020.

Lions-Titans Primer

Both of these teams are heading in different directions as the season pushes to a close. Tennessee is on the move in the AFC playoff race, while the Lions are on the move backward in the NFC, especially after sacking their head coach and general manager tandem. The Titans are led by strong quarterback play and have one of the best ground games in the league with Derrick Henry. They also have elite wideouts in A.J. Brown as well as a solid defense that can make a nightmare for even the best offense.

The Lions are pretty dinged up and sore as they push toward the end of their season, and this report only serves to amplify that.

