Lions Injury Report: Top Cornerback Misses Wednesday Practice

The Detroit Lions are trying to get healthier in a variety of different ways as the season pushes to a close, but that health will be tested in a major way again for Week 16.

As the Lions prepare to do battle with the Atlanta Falcons, they are still down quite a few difference makers on the field, including a player who has enjoyed a breakout season with the team and only looks to be getting better as the year winds down.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

This week, the Lions are still dinged-up significantly, and they saw the addition of Amani Oruwariye to the injury report this week, as well as the sustained limited practice of a few other key components of the roster as they get set to try and make it two wins in a row.

How does the injury report shape up to start this week? Here’s a look:

Lions’ Week 16 Injury Report vs. Falcons

Julian Okwara, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday (ankle)

Amani Oruwariye, Cornerback, No practice Wednesday (thumb)

Josh Woods, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday (neck)

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday (knee)

Jonah Jackson, Guard. Limited practice Wednesday (back)

Kalif Raymond, Wide receiver. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder)

Josh Reynolds, Wide receiver. Limited practice Wednesday (thigh)

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder)

The Lions will be watching to see if Oruwariye can get well in time to play this week, and that has to be the hope for a needy secondary. Otherwise, the team will hope that weapons on offense like Raymond, Reynolds and Swift can find a way back on the field. That would be a big deal for the franchise and could help them in their quest for finding a second straight win.

Lions vs. Falcons Primer

The Lions hit the road again after a big Week 15 win to go to Atlanta, and on paper, the team will be seen as easy underdogs once again. This season, the Falcons have looked like a solid squad while the Lions still maintain one of the worst records in football. Even though that is the case, this game is still a major opportunity for Detroit. This season, the Falcons have not been dreadful at 6-8, and they have been in most games with a chance to win them at the end. The Lions are coming off one of the biggest wins in the NFL this season, and might be playing their best football offensively and defensively at this point in time.

Last year, the Lions beat the Falcons on a walk-off touchdown as time expired. The game represented one of the better moments for the team in 2020 given all the struggles that played out last year:





Play



2020 Week 7: Lions at Falcons | Every play from the Lions game-winning drive Watch every play from the Lions' game-winning drive against the Falcons. 📺FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2020-10-26T01:15:45Z

Clearly, the Lions want to try and duplicate that performance on the road against a solid team. Doing so would only offer them more momentum to build on for the 2022 season.

READ NEXT: Former NFL Lineman Praises Lions’ Newfound Run Game