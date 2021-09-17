Lions Injury Report: Concussion Protocol Limits Pair Friday

The Detroit Lions are fairly healthy week as they prepare for a Monday Night Football tangle in Week 2, but one exception does remain with a pair of key players.

Both Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong remained sidelined by the concussion protocol on Friday, which clouds their status for Monday night heading into the weekend. Word was according to Anthony Lynn that the Lions would probably make wideout Tom Kennedy available for the game, which could point to Williams having to sit. The same could be said for Strong with Levi Onwuzurike looking like he will be active.

So what does the injury report look like as the week finishes? Here’s a look at how things continue for Week 2.

Lions Week 2 Injury Report vs. Packers

Kevin Strong, Defensive End. No practice Thursday, Friday (concussion).

Tyrell Williams, Wide Receiver. No practice Thursday, Friday (concussion).

Michael Brockers, Defensive End. Limited practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder).

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Limited practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder).

Romeo Okwara, Linebacker. Limited practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder).

D’Andre Swift, Running Back. Limited practice Thursday, Friday (groin).

Jamaal Williams, Running Back. Limited practice Thursday, Friday (chest).

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive End. Full practice Thursday, Friday (hip).

As a whole, the news seems bad for the Lions on Williams, who coach Dan Campbell admitted is likely up in the air in terms of status for this week. Without a dramatic Friday change, it seems as if he and Kevin Strong are likely to miss. Defensively, the lions could ill-afford to lose Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers or Michael Brockers at all, so seeing how those players respond during the weekend will be key. On the offensive side, Williams and Swift did plenty of damage last week, but it appears to have come at a cost in terms of their health. The Lions need both of them to feel healthy in order o make a big difference on the ground. This week, it seems as if the Lions will be able to feel good about the status of rookie lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who missed Week 1 with injury but is on the mend now.

Lions vs. Packers Preview

Both teams come into a critical Week 2 divisional rivalry game an unsatisfying 0-1, but each team likely feels a lot different about that record. The Packers have to feel more than a bit down about a 38-3 thrashing at the hands of New Orleans, while the Lions have to feel at least decently good about a narrow 41-33 defeat against San Francisco in which they had a furious rally during the fourth-quarter.

The Lions lost both games to the Packers last season including an early-season blowout at Lambeau Field, but had a more narrow loss at Ford Field. If there is anything the team can hope for, it’s a carry over of the attitude they showed late in the game in Week 1. If that happens and the Packers are flat, an upset could be in the cards.

Obviously, for that to happen, the Lions will have to be in good shape with health. Watching these cases the rest of the week and weekend will be important.

