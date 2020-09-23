Lions Injury Report: Top Cornerback Limited in Thursday Practice

The Detroit Lions are trying desperately to get healthier ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and in at least one case, it seems to be mission accomplished.

Returning to practice this week is Kenny Golladay, and the wideout seems in good shape to come back and make a big impact on the field for the first time this season. The Lions also could figure to get a key lineman back in the mix. A key defender also returned to limited action, perhaps helping the Lions to get a bit healthier. Detroit has shed plenty of names off their injured list this week, and now will set their sights on trying to get completely healthy ahead of another week on the field.

Here’s a look at how the Detroit report stacks up this week.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Thursday: Limited

Another week on the sidelines for Trufant, and this news is tough because the Lions need him to come back and help their beleaguered secondary. Trufant has been great so far when he’s played, but the trouble is he continues to struggle with health and could be on track to miss another week or at least be a game time decision The Lions want to see Trufant improve his health and get better obviously, but they’d also like to see him on the field and making plays to help out their defense as well. The fact he did more in practice on Thursday is a good sign.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Thursday: Out

Bryant looking on track to perhaps come back this week and that’s good news given the fact that he hasn’t been able to crack the lineup just yet this season. Bryant would add some pass catching pop to the Detroit offense this week and give the team something else to watch in terms of a vertical threat. Bryant, however, sat on Thursday which cast some serious doubt on his overall availability this week.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Thursday: Limited

The big news here is that Golladay seems to be in great shape to return after coming back on the field on Wednesday. How much will he play, though? It’s sounded like he has been on track for a Week 3 return for a few days, and nothing from practice has proven otherwise at this point in time. Golladay could be in great shape to return and in great shape to impact the game in a big way given how he’s been missed the last few weeks.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, T

Wednesday: Limited (Foot)

Thursday: Limited

Vaitai hasn’t started a game yet, and considering his status as an expensive signing, that was bad news for the Lions. They’ve gotten decent play up front, but Vaitai could be a stabilizing force if he could play. So far, it doesn’t look as if he has had a setback, which is great news. The hope is he can keep pushing forward.

Nick Williams, DT

Wednesday: Limited (Shoulder)

Thursday: Limited

Williams was lost last week to the shoulder injury and given Detroit’s need for depth up front, the hope is he can play a role this week to help press the pocket and get after it up front in the trenches. Williams should be able to get it done if he is able to play.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Limited (Calf)

Moore was on track for a pretty seamless return after missing Week 1, but has popped up with a calf ailment. If he can’t go, the Lions would miss him on special teams in a big way.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Former Vikings QB to Practice Squad