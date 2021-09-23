Lions Injury Report: Top Defender’s Status in Question for Sunday

The Detroit Lions have a very short turnaround this week as they get set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and as expected, the team is dealing with plenty of complicated injury cases as they get set to play again on Sunday afternoon.

Monday night, the Lions suffered a few injuries that will hamper them this week, and already, it looks as if the team is going to be down one of their more important defenders with a new ailment. Beyond that, the status of a few key offensive weapons could remain firmly in the air up until game time.

What do things look like this week as things push to a conclusion and another week becomes reality? Here’s some of the estimates from Wednesday’s walkthrough as well as Thursday’s definitive statuses.

Lions Week 3 Injury Report vs. Ravens

Jamie Collins Sr., Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, Thursday (not injury related).

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Estimated no practice Wednesday, no practice Thursday (shoulder/knee).

Michael Brockers, Defensive End. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday (shoulder).

Julian Okwara, Linebacker. Not listed Wednesday, limited practice Thursday (neck).

Romeo Okwara, Linebacker. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday (shoulder).

Kalif Raymond, Wide receiver. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday (thigh).

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, limited practice Thursday (groin).

Kevin Strong, Defensive end. Estimated limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday (concussion).

Perhaps the most important case to follow this week is that of Flowers given his importance to the defense. Collins is on the way out, and the Lions will want to see Raymond and Swift stay healthy for their offense. It’s good to see Strong coming back well after a concussion.

Lions vs. Ravens Game Preview

The Lions get set to take on a foe they don’t normally see in the Ravens this Sunday. If there’s been a team that has been more dinged-up on the season than Detroit, it is certainly Baltimore. Not only have the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins, but they also are down defenders such as linebacker L.J. Fort as well as cornerback Marcus Peters. All of this damage has combined to hurt the Ravens, but they still scored a very exciting win over Kansas City this past week. Even though he is dinged up, the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson at their disposal, and that alone will make them a tough foe to beat if he suits up for the team.

On the Detroit side of things, the Lions are looking for any reason to feel good after a difficult start to the year. The Lions blew a chance of beating Green Bay on the road in coughing up a halftime lead, and failed to rally in Week 1 as well. They’re dealing with an inconsistent offense that has only showed flashes of brilliance and a defense which has struggled to contain the opposition. They’ll have to shake both of those facts quickly in order to score an upset win and regain a measure of stability about their season.

Having more than a few key contributors be hurt isn’t a recipe for success toward that, though, which means the Lions will be watching the report closely this week.

