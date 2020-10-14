Lions Injury Report: Top Running Back Sits Down With Illness

The Detroit Lions had hoped to come into Week 6 very healthy off the bye, but it appears as if they are still banged up in a big way heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Instead of using the bye to get healthier, the Lions remain dinged up in some very subtile but noticeable ways this week. Several depth players are still aching, and a few starters have their own lingering concerns coming back up as well. As a result, there are a few Lions who could be in danger of missing the game coming out of the bye, which is quite incredible given all the time off the Lions had.

Thursday, Detroit added another new key offensive player to the mix on the report, which is bad news for the team.

How else does the report stack up this week? Here’s a look.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Wednesday: Out (Concussion)

Thursday: Out

So far this season, Bryant just can’t stay healthy. He was lost early on with injury, returned and now has a concussion. With protocol a big thing, it will be interesting to see if and when he is able to come back at all for the Lions. It’s a tough break considering the team could use a little more production.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Out (Hamstring)

Thursday: Out

Trufant had a lingering hamstring injury from Week 4 and it doesn’t look like things have gotten any better for the starting cornerback. Sitting practice to start the week on Wednesday is tough, and the Detroit defense could sure use Trufant to go toe to toe with some solid wideouts.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited (Knee)

Thursday: Limited

Detroit’s veteran linebacker is limited this week with a knee injury and the team needs him to help out the defense. This is tough news for Detroit’s defensive line and the middle of the field against an active quarterback. They will need to hope he can get healthy quick.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Limited (Calf)

Thursday: Limited

Moore remains one of the most dinged up members of the Lions entire roster with a calf injury keeping him limited this week. With the bye to get healthy, Moore remains hobbled which is tough news for the team’s special team unit as well as depth at safety.

Frank Ragnow, C

Wednesday: Limited (Groin)

Thursday: Out

Not good to see Ragnow limited by a groin injury early in the week considering how important he is to the Detroit line and their hopes of protection up front. The team will need him to stay on the right track so he can play, because having their top center dinged up is not a good proposition. Missing practice on Thursday is not a good sign.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: Full (Chest)

Thursday: Full

Hand was a full participant early in the week which is good news for his status, but regardless, the Lions want him to get healthy and stay that way considering the impact he can make in the trenches along a very needy defensive front.

Nick Williams, DT

Wednesday: Full (Shoulder)

Thursday; Full

Williams is clawing back to health this week for the Lions, who need him for depth in the trenches up front. The hope is he can stay on the right healthy track for the team and their defense.

Adrian Peterson, RB

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Out (Illness)

Peterson took a seat on Thursday with an illness which was not related to COVID-19 according to the team. hopefully, Peterson can shake this off quickly in time to be active on Sunday. If that’s not the case, the Lions are going to have to ride the duo of D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson in the backfield.

