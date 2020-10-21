Lions Injury Report: Top Defender Misses Practice With New Injury

The Detroit Lions may have managed to get back to their winning ways in Week 6, but the health hasn’t exactly followed the team forward into Week 7.

This week, as the Lions get set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Detroit is dealing with more health concerns from some of their best players and top starters. The hope is these players can get healthy in time to play, but the truth is, everything is up in the air at this point in time.

How does the injury report stack up this week? Here’s a look at some of the names and statuses as the Lions start a brand new week looking for their second straight win.

Trey Flowers, DE

Wednesday: No practice (Wrist)

Flowers is vital for the Lions in terms of being able to consistently rush the passer, so seeing him on this report isn’t great for the Lions. A wrist injury is also hard to project considering that part of the body is vital for balance in a defensive end and a pass rusher, so it will be interesting to see where Flowers trends the rest of the week. Missing him wouldn’t be great news for Detroit.

Marvin Jones, WR

Wednesday: No practice (Knee)

Jones appears on the report as a surprise entrance with a knee injury, so the Lions will have to see if they can nurse him back to health. Disappointing to see him on the list with a knee problem, as that’s what’s slowed down Jones the most in the past in Detroit. The hope is he can find a way to come back this week.

Frank Ragnow, C

Wednesday: No practice (Groin)

Ragnow played through the groin ailment last weekend in order to have a solid game, and it looks as if he might be called upon to do the same this weekend considering it hasn’t gone away. Missing practice is never a good sign, but Ragnow was able to do that early last week and rebound to play a solid role for the offensive line.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: No practice (Hamstring)

Trufant has been injury riddled this season and simply can’t seem to get over this hamstring problem which slowed him down in a major way the last 3 weeks. The bye didn’t help, and the hope is he can get healthy in enough time to face his former team. At this point, however, that seems like a major long shot.

Danny Amendola, WR

Wednesday: Limited (Foot)

This week, Amendola shows up on the report with a hurt foot. The good news is he was able to practice in a limited fashion, so it doesn’t look as if this is going to be something to watch. It will be something to remember the rest of the week, but likely not something that will play a big role if Amendola could practice. That’s the hope, anyway.

Joe Dahl, G

Wednesday: Full (Groin)

Dahl has been struggling to get back to health, but at the very least, it looks as if he is going to be alright for this coming week given he was able to go in full. Something to monitor, but finally the Detroit depth is starting to shine through on the offensive line.

