Lions Injury Report: Top Defensive Back Ruled Out for Sunday

The Detroit Lions were healthy for all of a few weeks, but the injury bug has now managed to bite back in a significant way heading into Week 9.

This week, the team is fighting trouble on plenty of fronts as it relates to ailments on the roster. The team is bruised and banged up, and in addition to losing a pair of starters already and a few players to the COVID-19 reserve list. The Lions are feeling it in a big way ahead of another NFC North matchup, even as they got some player back for Thursday and Friday practice and see a bigger bill of health heading into the game.

What else is there to watch this week in terms of injuries as things press on? Here’s a look at this week’s designations.

Jamal Agnew, RB/WR

Wednesday: No practice (Ribs)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Agnew left Sunday’s game with the ailment and might now be a stretch to play this week at wideout or anywhere else given this injury. The speedy Agnew needs to be able to use his body to streak down the field and make plays, and this could be a tough injury to rebound from quickly. As a result, Agnew grabs a seat this week and will be out for the game.

Taylor Decker, T

Wednesday: No practice (Back)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Decker was able to play last week, but it looks as if the tackle might be in trouble again with injury again this week, and a back ailment. The Lions can ill-afford to be missing their tackle, so it will be important for Decker to try and work back into practice. He rebounds in time to play.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Wednesday: No practice (Hip)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

It’s already obvious that Golladay isn’t going to play this week as reports have said, so the focus will be on how bad the hip injury really is and what Golladay can do in order to come back in shorter order. Giving Golladay the week off hopefully will help, but the team won’t rush him back. He’s out for sure.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Another injury to a key member of the team’s front. Vaitai has been dinged up before this season and has another foot injury to start the week. The Lions need Vaitai to come back healthy and get the job done up front, and the good news is that he will play.

Tracy Walker, DB

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Another foot injury and this one is for Walker, one of the top defensive backs on the roster and for the team. The Lions need Walker to find a way forward for their own health on the defensive backfield, but they will be forced to go without him this week.

Joe Dahl, OL

Wednesday: Limited (Back)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: Limited

Designation: Questionable

Dahl starts off with a back injury, and the Lions could use him to come back this week for depth’s sake. The Lions need a healthy offensive line and Dahl could be a key for them doing that if he can shake this off somehow before the weekend. We’ll see if he can before Sunday.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Wednesday: Limited (Back)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Hockenson has played well for the Lions this season, and he is limited with a back problem to start the week. Obviously, the Lions could use Hockenson’s pass catching abilities in the lineup, so it will be interesting to see if he can pull off a quick comeback. Looks like that is a yes.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited (Knee)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Limited

Designation: Questionable

Jones, a linebacker, is limited with a knee this week and the Lions wouldn’t want to lose him this week given they don’t have Jarrad Davis healthy. The hope is he can play and help the team’s depth this week, but that will be decided on Sunday.

Darryl Roberts, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Hip/groin)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Limited

Roberts has dueling ailments moving forward and the Lions want to see him healthy so they can have depth on the back end as well as on special teams as well. He will be a game time decision.

Danny Shelton, DT

Wednesday: Limited (Wrist)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Shelton has a wrist injury which could be tough to come back quick off of, but the good news is at least Shelton is limited. The Lions will want to see him try to get healthy quickly so he can keep anchoring the line up front for the team. He’s in this week.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Thursday: Limited

Friday: Full

Designation: In

Trufant hasn’t played a starting role in weeks, so it will be interesting to see if he can finally go. The hamstring still bothers him and is still causing him to be limited in practice, but he has rebounded and will see his first return to action since earlier this season.

