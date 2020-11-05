Lions Injury Report: Pair of Offensive Starters Return To Practice

The Detroit Lions were healthy for all of a few weeks, but the injury bug has now managed to bite back in a significant way heading into Week 9.

This week, the team is fighting trouble on plenty of fronts as it relates to ailments on the roster. The team is bruised and banged up, and in addition to losing a pair of starters already and a few players to the COVID-19 reserve list. The Lions are feeling it in a big way ahead of another NFC North matchup, even as they got some player back for Thursday.

What else is there to watch this week in terms of injuries as things press on? Here’s a look.

Jamal Agnew, RB/WR

Wednesday: No practice (Ribs)

Thursday: No practice

Agnew left Sunday’s game with the ailment and might now be a stretch to play this week at wideout or anywhere else given this injury. The speedy Agnew needs to be able to use his body to streak down the field and make plays, and this could be a tough injury to rebound from quickly. Early on in the week, it looks tough for Agnew to be able to come back.

Taylor Decker, T

Wednesday: No practice (Back)

Thursday: Limited

Decker was able to play last week, but it looks as if the tackle might be in trouble again with injury again this week, and a back ailment. The Lions can ill-afford to be missing their tackle, so it will be important for Decker to try and work back into practice. To start the practice week, it’s not looking good.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Wednesday: No practice (Hip)

Thursday: No practice

It’s already obvious that Golladay isn’t going to play this week as reports have said, so the focus will be on how bad the hip injury really is and what Golladay can do in order to come back in shorter order. Giving Golladay the week off hopefully will help, but the team won’t rush him back.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: Limited practice

Another injury to a key member of the team’s front. Vaitai has been dinged up before this season and has another foot injury to start the week. The Lions need Vaitai to come back healthy and get the job done up front, and seeing him out is tough news for Detroit.

Tracy Walker, DB

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: No practice

Another foot injury and this one is for Walker, one of the top defensive backs on the roster and for the team. The Lions need Walker to find a way forward for their own health on the defensive backfield.

Joe Dahl, OL

Wednesday: Limited (Back)

Thursday: No practice

Dahl starts off with a back injury, and the Lions could use him to come back this week for depth’s sake. The Lions need a healthy offensive line and Dahl could be a key for them doing that if he can shake this off somehow before the weekend.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Wednesday: Limited (Back)

Thursday: Full practice

Hockenson has played well for the Lions this season, and he is limited with a back problem to start the week. Obviously, the Lions could use Hockenson’s pass catching abilities in the lineup, so it will be interesting to see if he can pull off a quick comeback.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited (Knee)

Thursday: Limited

Jones, a linebacker, is limited with a knee this week and the Lions wouldn’t want to lose him this week given they don’t have Jarrad Davis healthy. The hope is he can play and help the team’s depth this week.

Darryl Roberts, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Hip/groin)

Thursday: Limited

Roberts has dueling ailments moving forward and the Lions want to see him healthy so they can have depth on the back end as well as on special teams as well.

Danny Shelton, DT

Wednesday: Limited (Wrist)

Thursday: Limited

Shelton has a wrist injury which could be tough to come back quick off of, but the good news is at least Shelton is limited. The Lions will want to see him try to get healthy quickly so he can keep anchoring the line up front for the team.

Desmond Trufant, CB

Wednesday: Limited (Hamstring)

Thursday: Limited

Trufant hasn’t played a starting role in weeks, so it will be interesting to see if he can finally go. The hamstring still bothers him and is still causing him to be limited in practice.

