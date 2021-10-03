Lions Update Status for Pair of Key Veterans Injured vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions came into Week 4’s matchup with the Chicago Bears, but early on in the game, they sustained a couple of key injuries that can change the course of the game.

Detroit lost both linebacker Romeo Okwara as well as center Frank Ragnow simultatnoiously in the first half to a pair of injuries. The bad news? Each of the players may not be slated to return to the game.

Early in the second quarter, the Lions shared an update that both Okwara and Ragnow may not be able to return to the game.

#Lions Injury Update: OLB Romeo Okwara, ankle, questionable

C Frank Ragnow, toe, questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 3, 2021

According to beat writers on the scene like Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Okwara’s injury could be bad based on how he was reacting on the sidelines while trying to work through things.

Okwara, still talking to trainers on the sideline, nearly fell just standing when he tried to put weight on that left leg. He's now heading to the locker room. Looks bad. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 3, 2021

Obviously, with another half to go, it will be interesting to see if these players are indeed lost for the game, and if they can return to play any type of role for the Detroit offense and defense moving forward.

Losing Ragnow Could Prove Tough for Lions

Ragnow, one of the NFL’s current iron men given he simply does not make a habit of missing games, would be a bad loss for Detroit given the strength of the team’s offensive line. Typically, if Ragnow can play he does, and he has been the leader up the middle for Detroit for the last few seasons up front. With Ragnow out, center Evan Brown came on for Detroit and has been working with the starters. In the time Brown has done that, there hasn’t been much trouble whatsoever with snaps, so that has been the good news for Detroit. Perhaps the Lions could adjust without Ragnow and survive.

Okwara’s Stats and Career Highlights

If there’s been one pass rusher these past few seasons for the Lions that has stepped up as a whole, it’s Okwara, who came alive at the right time for Detroit most of the 2020 season. As a whole last season, Okwara managed to collect the most sacks of any Lions player with 10, and also collected the most tackles in one season of his career with 44. Okwara thrives on creating pressure and panic in the pocket. With this in mind, it’s fair to say that Okwara figures to drive the bus for Detroit in terms of pass rush moving forward even as the team has given him some help. That could only boost his stock when all is said and done this offseason.

Here’s a look at some of his work in Detroit from last season:





As a whole, Okwara has 16 sacks to this point in his career coming into 2020 and lost a few seasons to nagging injuries. During the 2020 season, he looked all but sure to pass his high water mark of 7.5 sacks from a few years back and that happened easily. In that vein, nobody would be shocked if he could exceed 10 sacks this year. It’s clear Okwara’s career arrow remains fixed in the upward position, especially after he gained the extension from the Lions this year.

The hope is Okwara and Ragnow can work through these injuries to return at some point.

