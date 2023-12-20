Lions’ Isaiah Buggs Issues Warning to Rest of the NFL: ‘What It’s All About’

In the NFL, one performance can completely change a narrative.

Prior to facing the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions were struggling on defense. The unit had allowed at least 26 points and 330 yards in each of its past five games.

But it’s not as if the Lions defense wasn’t capable of playing better. The defense finally did against the Broncos in Week 15, holding Denver to only 17 points and 287 yards.

Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs credited the improvement to playing together and made a bold statement about the Lions if the unit continues to play as a collective team.

“That’s what it’s all about, man. Once we click and gel like that, we’re unstoppable,” Buggs told reporters on December 16, via SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booker. “That’s what we’ve been practicing on all week, really since Week 1.

“Just gelling together and making the plays when it comes to us, being in the right spot, technique, fundamentally sound, and we made that happen tonight.”

In addition to the other impressive statistics, the Lions held the Broncos to 83 rushing yards. It was the fewest yards, points and rushing yards Detroit had allowed in a game since Week 8.

Isaiah Buggs, Lions Defense Hitting Its Stride for the Home Stretch?

Holding the Broncos to 83 rushing yards was probably the most impressive of any stat from the Lions defense in Week 15. Denver had rushed for more than 105 yards in eight of its past nine games prior to facing Detroit.

The Lions held Denver to under that total despite not having defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Buggs was part of the interior defensive linemen who replaced McNeill admirably during Week 15.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Buggs had one of his best games of the season against the Broncos, posting a 69.8 grade (out of 100). That was second best behind only Levi Onwuzurike among Detroit defensive tackles versus Denver.

Buggs, who has been a healthy scratch at various points this season, recorded 2 combined tackles and recovered a fumble on 23 defensive snaps.

Buggs returned the fumble 33 yards.

“The first thing I said, ‘Oh s**t, it’s a fumble. I’ve gotta get it,'” Buggs told the media on December 16, via Booher. “So, when I got it, man, I just seen green grass, and I took it and ran with it.

“I was trying to score, I couldn’t score. It was just a blessing, man, overall feeling, man. And being able to give my mom that ball, right there, that means a lot. That means a lot, man.”

Buggs and the Lions run defense will continue to be tested in the final three regular season games. Similar to Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys have rushed for more than 100 yards in a lot of games over the past two months.

Both the Vikings and Cowboys are also ranked in the top 11 in total yards.

Lions Face Inconsistent Vikings Offense in Week 16

Minnesota’s rushing offense has greatly improved over the second half of the season. Since Week 9, the Vikings have averaged 132.3 rushing yards per game.

At quarterback, though, the Vikings continue to be inconsistent.

Joshua Dobbs took the NFL by storm for several weeks, but after a couple terrible performances, the Vikings benched him for Nick Mullens.

Mullens gave the Vikings more of an aerial attack in Week 15. Mullens averaged 9.2 yards per attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals. But he also had 2 interceptions and took 3 sacks.

With a victory against the Vikings, the Lions can clinch their first division title since 1993. The Lions could punch their ticket to the postseason even before kickoff if the Los Angeles Rams lose or tie on Thursday Night Football.

Detroit can also officially earn a playoff spot with a defeat or tie from the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.