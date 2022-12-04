Key Lions Defender Shares Important Health Update Following Win

The Detroit Lions are finally starting to get healthy on the field and off, and in a Week 13 blowout, the team was able to avoid serious injury for the most part during the game.

Perhaps the only case that fans had to worry about from the game was that of defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs. Buggs was slow to get up during the game and had to walk off under his own power, leading many to wonder whether or not he was alright.

That question was quickly asked and answered by Buggs after the game on Twitter. The defensive lineman took to the site to share an update as well as celebrate the big win. As he said, everything is good with him health-wise, which is a big plus.

“Great Team Win. I’m Okay. Everything Good,” Buggs tweeted along with the One Pride hashtag and several positive emojis.

Detroit has been thin all season but is getting healthier in a big way. With Buggs staying in the mix, the Lions got very good news for the present and the future after the game.

Buggs Having Solid Season for Lions

While many might see Buggs as a depth lineman and not worry about his availability, savvy fans understand how he has changed the game for Detroit’s defensive front.

The Lions haven’t been pushed around up front as much as they may have been in the past thanks to Buggs coming into the mix and locking things down for the team. While he might not pile up the stats, he is actually playing an important role.

So far this season, Buggs has a total of 14 tackles and one pass defended, but he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions have needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

With this in mind, Buggs has been a significant player for the Detroit defense. The team could ill-afford to lose the beef and toughness he has provided the group since signing with the team just prior to the season.

Buggs Has Praised Fit With Detroit

Buggs has helped provide Detroit a boost in the trenches so far this season, and after signing with the team, he has loved what he has seen playing with the Lions.

On Twitter a few months back, the lineman shared a great sentiment about his new team and city. As he said, he loves Detroit and wants to stick around a while after learning the city.

I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term pic.twitter.com/YHqxN176YA — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) September 20, 2022

“I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term,” Buggs tweeted.

The good news for Buggs? He could be in the right place providing he keeps playing well. The team has rewarded players in the past who have stepped in and provided them something such as Charles Harris last year.

Buggs seems to enjoy where he’s at, and the Lions seem to enjoy having him just as much. With his continued solid play and leadership, the Lions could be in good shape moving forward to turn the page on defense.

It’s certainly good to hear that the injury to Buggs wasn’t more serious in the moment as it looked. If he can remain healthy, that would continue to be a significant boost to the Detroit defense.