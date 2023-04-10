Decorated Linebacker Called Biggest Day 2 NFL Draft Fit for Lions

Defensively, the Detroit Lions could figure to be one of the most improved teams from the 2023 offseason, and that’s before any of their moves play out in the draft.

Theoretically, the draft could provide the team a major leg-up as it relates to filling out depth on the roster. With that in mind, the Lions are in a good position as they head toward the draft later in April.

Beyond the first-round, though, there should theoretically be plenty of talent that could help the team in their mission of finding top-flight players for the future, especially on defense.

When day two comes along on Friday, April 28, what prospect would fit the Lions best? Pro Football Focus and writer Michael Renner have identified a defensive player in linebacker Jack Campbell from Iowa.

Campbell, a gritty talent, was revealed by Renner to be Detroit’s ideal day two fit in the draft. As Renner explained, he could even be seen as a plug-and-play option as well as one of the best linebackers in the draft.

“The Lions need a plug-and-play linebacker, and there’s none in this class better than Campbell. He’s experienced between the tackles and earned a 91.9 overall grade last season,” Renner wrote in the piece.

The Lions have three picks on the second day of the draft, with selections 48 and 55 in the second-round in addition to pick 81 in the third-round. During the process, many have put a second-round grade on Campbell, meaning the Lions could be in the wheelhouse to land him with either of their picks in that round.

Adding Campbell to the back end of a defense that has already improved with names such as Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley at cornerback as well as C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the defensive backfield. In addition to what the Lions already have up front in Aidan Hutchinson as well as Romeo Okwara, Charles Harris and James Houston.

Remember Campbell’s name when the Lions line up their picks for day two of the draft. He could be an attainable fit for the franchise.

Jack Campbell’s Career Stats & Highlights

While playing for Iowa, Campbell had a reputation for being solid on the field, as evidence by the fact that he played in 27 games for the Hawkeyes the last two years.

Regarded as a physical player, Campbell has put up some very solid numbers in the Big Ten, and has been nationally recognized for his play, having taken home the Butkus Award for the top linebacker in college football.

In addition to that, Campbell was named the Roy Carver Most Valuable Player for the defense, and was a permanent team captain on that side of the ball. He was a Consensus All-American as well as a First-Team All-American. He was also the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Play

Jack Campbell 2022 Highlights | Iowa LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Butkus Award winner and tackling machine 2022 Stats: 115 Tkl, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 INT 2022-12-16T19:45:08Z

Statistically, Campbell was just as stout. He posted 299 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and 12.5 tackles-for loss. He also had three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to his credit during his time in school.

Lions Could Look to Add Another Linebacker

Would the team be interested in adding a player like Campbell? Given the state of their roster at this point in time, it could be a quality idea for the team.

At linebacker, the Lions have 2022 standout Malcolm Rodriguez along with Derrick Barnes coming along in the system, but the team could use another young player who could flash in the room on the depth chart. Theoretically, Campbell could fit in well with this young room.

Rodriguez enjoyed an elite rookie season, putting up 87 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Barnes posted 47 tackles and one sack last season, and looks to build on a decent first two seasons in the league which has seen him post three sacks and 114 tackles.

As it stands now, Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are Detroit’s lone veteran additions this offseason at the position. Out of those two veterans, Anzalone is most productive. This past season, he put up 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Prior to that, his high water mark in tackles was a mere 78 in 2021.

Up front, Detroit finished very poorly in run defense last season, having allowed 2,491 yards on the ground and over 146 per-game, which placed at 29th in the league. While the team collected 39 sacks on the year, there should be a goal to inch that total even higher in order to help the defensive backfield make a bigger impact.

Having a linebacker in the mix that could clean up some of the team’s bigger tackling problems would be a major advantage toward helping the team’s run defense beef up for the future. To that end, Campbell could be a quality fit for the Lions.