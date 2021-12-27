‘Freak Athlete’ Jack Fox Cheered After Another Amazing Fake Punt

Jack Fox is one of the NFL’s best punters, but in 2021, he has been able to showcase a hidden talent for throwing the football when the Detroit Lions have dialed-up some well-timed fake punts.

Fox has been the hottest passer in the NFL this season, completing both of his attempts on fake punts, which has left him as the talk of the internet once again. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Fox dialed up another pass and completed it, which left folks downright fired up who were watching.

After the play, folks hopped on the internet to shower Fox with praise and provide a comedic take on the play. As noted special teams fanatic Pat McAfee tweeted, Fox is a freak of an athlete given all he can do on the field.

JACK FOX IS A FREAK ATHLETE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2021

Anybody looking for a passing heat map for Fox? As Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted, it’s hot pretty much everywhere as a thrower.

Jack Fox's career passing heat map. pic.twitter.com/i56IFywBBm — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 27, 2021

Somehow, in spite of all his elite punting and even passing, Fox was passed up for the Pro Bowl. As MLive.com’s Ben Raven tweeted, however, Fox doesn’t seem to need anyone’s validation as it relates to that given how he plays week to week.

Jack Fox doesn't need your Pro Bowl votes for validation. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) December 26, 2021

When the Lions were looking for a Hail Mary pass to end the half, many including Andy Isaac were suggesting Fox as the thrower given his arm strength.

Bring Jack Fox in to throw the Hail Mary, he's more accurate — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 26, 2021

Add it all up and it certainly looks as if the Lions have uncovered a new hidden talent with Fox that everyone can be excited about whenever the team needs it.

Fox Made Another Brilliant Throw vs. Falcons

Why all the hype for Fox? Once again, the Lions pulled a surprise out of their hat in a game and dialed up a fake punt where Fox threw the ball. The play ended up working beautifully for the Lions, who were able to move the ball into Atlanta territory after the catch and run. Overall, it was another dart from Fox’s end as the highlight shows:

Fox continues to show why he might be the biggest threat in the NFL in terms of passing the ball and a weapon every time the Lions decide on a fake. This throw was yet another feather in his cap moving forward in terms of the highlight reels.

Fox’s Career Stats

Since taking over the punting job for Sam Martin who departed in free agency a few offseasons back, Fox has been nothing if not dominant. He had to win an early season battle to earn the right to punt in camp, but once he overcame that, the sky was truthfully the limit. Early last season, Fox had some impressive numbers to his credit including a 50.3 average which was first in the NFL at the time. Additionally, Fox’s long punt of 67 yards early on was tied for the fifth-longest boot in the league, and he’s pinned 19 punts inside the 20 yard line, good for a tie in the sixth position in terms of his peer group at that stage.

Here’s a look back at some of Fox’s best work last season with the Lions:





Play



Jack Fox September highlights Watch all of Jack Fox's punts from the month of September, in which he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Lions are back in action against the New Orleans Saints Sunday 10/4 at 1pm on FOX. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL… 2020-10-02T00:00:00Z

With numbers and plays like that, it’s clear the Lions have more than likely locked down their punting position well into the future. When all is said and done, Fox might only be blazing a trail to becoming one of the best punters in the entire league.

It’s clear he has the whole complete game to use in his toolbox as well.

