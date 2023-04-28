Jahmyr Gibbs Makes Big Prediction for Fit With Lions: ‘Speed Kills’

When the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first-round in the NFL draft, they stunned plenty of analysts who were not expecting a running back to go 12th overall.

In the end, though, Gibbs was the pick for the Lions, and now he will be able to boost the team’s offense in a big way. Upon coming to Detroit, Gibbs himself seemed surprised, but also encouraged because of what he offers.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, April 27, the running back discussed his feelings coming to the team and the city. Specifically, he discussed what he can bring to the team. As he said, “speed kills,” and that’s what he’s going to be bringing to the Detroit offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs said he was a little surprised to go as high as he did but he thinks Detroit is a great fit for him. He said speed kills and that's what he brings to this offense. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 28, 2023

In terms of Gibbs’ readiness, Brad Holmes doesn’t think that the Lions will have to wait long to unleash him on the NFL. As he told reporters including Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News following the pick, Gibbs along with linebacker Jack Campbell are ready to go.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the selections of Gibbs and Campbell won't take long to pay off. "We believe that these guys are ready to go right now." — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 28, 2023

A speedy player that is ready to hit the ground running in a big way. That sounds like a win for the fourth-overall regular season offense from 2022.

Robert Griffin III: Lions Fans Will Love Jahmyr Gibbs

How will Gibbs translate to Detroit? Some already see a major fit for the team on offense relative to what Gibbs can bring to the field from an excitement standpoint.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III provided his take on Detroit’s pick immediately after it happened, and as he explained, the fans are about to love Gibbs, because he can move around the field and do plenty of things not only as a running back, but a pass catcher as well.

Detroit Lions fans will LOVE Jahmyr Gibbs. He is a defenders worst nightmare when in space. The Lions will move him all around the field as a running back and a receiver because he is DYNAMITE with the ball in his hands. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

As Gibbs himself pointed out, speed is important on the field, and the analysts know that he can bring a lot of it to the team. Getting him the ball seems to be the biggest key to success, and if Jared Goff can get that done with regards to handing the ball off as well as throwing, it will be a big win for the team.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ College Stats & Highlights

As it relates to Gibbs, some of the pro comparisons are very eye opening. Detroit’s ground game was already solid in 2022, but questions could hover over it in 2024. Specifically, does the team bring D’Andre Swift back?

In the event that Swift is gone in the future, Gibbs could make sense as an elite plug-and-play option. The youngster is one of the most exciting running backs in college, and has plenty of big plays to his credit with Alabama already.

Jahmyr Gibbs 🔥 Most FREAKISH RB in College Football ᴴᴰ Jahmyr Gibbs Highlights alabama rb highlights hesiman rb best jukes 2022-10-17T23:01:10Z

As a whole, Gibbs put up 2,132 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. He also caught 103 passes for 1,212 yards and eight receiving scores. That proves what a dynamic playmaker he could be for a team like Detroit that is searching for offensive explosion.

The Lions were clearly searching for speed on the field, and Gibbs knows he can bring it to the mix. That’s probably why he was the pick for the team.