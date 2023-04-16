Lions Getting to Know Potential Brock Purdy Clone Ahead of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are doing their homework on the 2023 NFL draft class of quarterbacks, from some of the top options to ones further down the board.

It’s clear the Lions are thinking about making a key addition this offseason in the draft, and their latest visitor is an intriguing name being he could be underrated while drawing a comparison to one of the best players during the 2022 draft.

This coming week, the Lions will be getting a visit from Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, making him another signal caller to visit Detroit during the draft process. The Lions have already had visits with names like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker as well as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Now, Haener can be added to that list.

According to NFL reporter Arye Pulli, the Lions are one of the teams bringing in Haener for a visit before the draft. In total, Haener will meet with seven teams.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener has met with 7 teams and will be visiting the #Lions next week, per source. – The #Raiders and #Jets met with Haener at Fresno State.

– Haener visited the #Saints and #Browns in-person. Met the #Cardinals, #Seahawks, and #Commanders virtually. pic.twitter.com/MNEcUw6tr8 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) April 15, 2023

“Fresno State QB Jake Haener has met with seven teams and will be visiting the Lions next week, per source. The Raiders and Jets met with Haener at Fresno State. Haener visited the Saints and Browns in-person. Met the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Commanders virtually,” Pulli tweeted.

During the draft process, Haener has gained his share of fans, and that is especially true after he stepped up during the Senior Bowl. While playing in the game, Haener earned MVP honors as part of a 27-10 win for the National Team. In the game, Haener was 12-19 with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Fresno State has put some solid quarterbacks into the league before, with names like David Carr and Derek Carr. Haener will be trying to continue in that line, even if he isn’t a top-round prospect like the Carr brothers were at this stage of the game.

Still, Haener could offer the Lions some major plusses down the line if he was a selection of the team.

Jake Haener Earned Comparison to Brock Purdy

What kind of quarterback could Haener be as he transitions to the NFL? As underrated as he seems to be, many seem to think that he could become the next version of Brock Purdy, who took the league by storm in 2022.

After being the final selection of the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy stepped in and led the San Francisco 49ers into the playoffs in the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance due to injury. Purdy stepped in as a seventh-round pick and went 5-0 as a starter, throwing 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions and passing for 1,374 yards.

According to Pat Caputo of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, he believes that Haener is the quarterback that most looks like Purdy from this draft class. Still, the Lions may not be able to wait to get him until the last round, but he could be a third-day pick nonetheless.

The QB that most closely mirrors Brock Purdy is Fresno State’s Jake Haener. Doubt, though, Haener will not be taken until last pick of the draft. Might fit Lions as a third-day pick. pic.twitter.com/TOjp5S2J8J — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) January 24, 2023

“The QB that most closely mirrors Brock Purdy is Fresno State’s Jake Haener. Doubt, though, Haener will not be taken until last pick of the draft. Might fit Lions as a third-day pick,” Caputo tweeted back in January.

If the Lions don’t want to gamble early on a quarterback, Haener could make sense as a third-day selection, especially if Haener does resemble a player like Purdy, who was very solid last season and can step in quickly if need be.

Jake Haener’s College Stats & Highlights

As Haener begins to transition to the NFL, he has enjoyed some solid college years on the field for the Bulldogs through the years.

Haener started at Washington in 2018, only seeing time in three games and posting one touchdown and one interception. He then transferred to Fresno State, where he steadily saw more action on the field. As a three-year player for the Bulldogs, Haener put up 9,120 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

In addition to that, Haener was a first-team All-Mountain West player in 2022, and a second-team All-Mountain West performer in 2021.

Play

Jake Haener 2021-2022 Fresno State Highlights || HD Jake Haener 2021 Highlights Subscribe for more College Football Highlights DISCLAIMER – All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics #ncaafootball #fresnostate #jakehaener #collegefootball 2021-12-22T14:41:32Z

In Detroit, Haener would be an interesting option because he could be a developmental player behind Jared Goff. There would be little pressure to play him early, minus a complete crisis like the 49ers experienced last year with Purdy.

Haener is an intriguing talent, and clearly, another name to remember for the Lions as the draft process gets going soon.