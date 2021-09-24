Jalen Reeves-Maybin Striving to Help Energize Lions’ Defense

Changes have come swiftly for the Detroit Lions in recent days at linebacker, and life as the next man up has become a way of life for those on the team’s defense.

That’s the case not only at the injury-plagued spot of cornerback, but linebacker as well. As the team moves away from Jamie Collins and toward younger players such as Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is going to get a shot to show what he’s got on a bigger stage.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

That’s a fact that Reeves-Maybin, primarily one of the team’s specialty teams captains, relishes as he heads toward a chance to be able to prove himself on the field defensively. Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 23 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Reeves-Maybin admitted that he is excited to get a shot to play a role for the team’s defense.

“Definitely will be a great opportunity for me. Just got to go out there and do my job and help the team get a win. Defense is out there every day working hard, all 11 positions so just trying to do my part,” he said.

For a guy who embraces his role on special teams, Reeves-Maybin understands the challenge he will face playing both roles, but also understands the opportunity he has to bring something unique that will help the team get on the right track.

“It will definitely be a challenge, but just looking forward to getting out there and bringing my energy to the game and seeing where it goes from there,” he said.

Energy is going to be key this week taking on a solid Baltimore Ravens’ attack, and Reeves-Maybin could be one of the x-factors for the team on defense as a result of this. Even though he wasn’t willing to divulge much of the game plan, it’s clear Reeves-Maybin knows he has a big opportunity.

Reeves-Maybin Reacts to Jamie Collins Situation

The reason Reeves-Maybin will be seeing this new role? The team elected to move on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. While Reeves-Maybin himself is excited, he also understands the league is a business where things like abrupt changes can and do play out routinely.

“It’s a business. It is what it is. Jamie, that’s my dog. But I’m close with a lot of guys on the team. Everyone understands what it is. It’s business, and things like this happen,” he explained.

As for how the team dealt with the situation, Reeves-Maybin admitted it was fairly cut and dry with how the news was broken in the room.

“Just kind of said they decided to move on and he wasn’t going to be around, so. I’l sure he’ll land on his feet wherever he is and he’ll keep playing good,” Reeves-Maybin said.

The move likely came as a shock to the system for the linebacker, but it’s clear everyone is doing a good job adjusting in the aftermath, which is a credit to the staff.

Reeves-Maybin’s Stats and Highlights

After being a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, Reeves-Mabyin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense. When Reeves-Maybin has played, he has been able to put up huge numbers, with just 90 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his credit during his career. There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production, and that could be the simple hope for the team with all of this in mind.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights from college:





Play



Jalen Reeves Maybin || "Star Linebacker" || Tennessee Highlights ►Go to bestmobilecoins .com for NBA Live Mobile and Madden Mobile coins! They have the best prices and instant delivery. Use my code CNTACO for an additional 20% off. Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves Maybin Career Highlights *If you are a copyright holder, and I have used a clip you didn't want me to use, then… 2017-03-19T02:51:38Z

At Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a productive player given he put up 240 tackles, 8 sacks and 1 interception in his career. Thus far, that hasn’t translated to the NFL statistically but the Lions are giving Reeves-Maybin a chance to show he is ready for a new role.

READ NEXT: Lions Steal Bears Linebacker From Practice Squad