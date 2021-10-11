Jalen Reeves-Maybin Gets Major Praise: ‘He’s Gotten Better and Better’

Heading into this offseason, it felt as if Jalen Reeves-Maybin was firmly on the roster bubble for the Detroit Lions. Then, training camp and the preseason happened.

The Lions allowed Reeves-Maybin to play to his usual strengths on special teams while turning him loose a bit more at linebacker. As the season wore on, it became clear that Jamie Collins was not getting it done and the team needed a change at the position.

Reeves-Maybin has seen more playing time at linebacker and has impressed in a big way. In the last three weeks, he’s collected 7 total tackles and a fumble recovery As a result, he’s earned the trust and respect of his coaching staff on the field.

Speaking with the media on Monday, October 11, Dan Campbell was asked what player impressed him the most so far this season in terms of improvement. The coach didn’t hesitate to name Reeves-Maybin as his answer.





“Probably Reeves-Maybin is one of the first ones to stand out,” Campbell told the media. “He’s played so much special teams and (been) limited linebacker. Over the last three weeks, he’s gotten better and better. He’s made plays and has been productive for us. He’d be one of the first ones that stands out in my head if you’re asking for one.”

Ever since getting an expanded role, Reeves-Maybin has flourished. As he continues to improve and see more time, the expectation could be for him to grow even more for Detroit’s defense.

Reeves-Maybin Forced Huge Fumble Against Vikings

Arguably, the play Reeves-Maybin made on Alexander Mattison was his biggest as a member of the Lions. With the team running the ball on third down, Reeves-Maybin flew into the picture and made a tackle, stripping the ball out of nowhere. It was quality recognition and pursuit from the linebacker, and safe to say the move almost changed the game for the Lions.

Here’s a look at the play:

Saw earlier where the Lions dealt with heartbreak yet again. What I didn’t see is that it was former Vol linebacker Jalen @ReevesMaybin that forced and recovered a fumble to give the Lions a chance to pull off the comeback. pic.twitter.com/2EP22aXIyC — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) October 10, 2021

As the linebacker said in an interview with the media posted at DetroitLions.com on Monday, October 11, his goal to make big plays on the ball comes from watching others do the same thing and wanting to emulate them.

“Really it comes from watching other guys around the league who go after the ball and really seem to come up with it or make big plays,” Reeves-Maybin said. “That’s the thing I try to do. I try to be a turning point and make a big play for the team when we need it.”

The more he sees the field, the more chance Reeves-Maybin could have to show he is a legitimate talent playing a starting role at linebacker. It’s possible more big plays like this could show up in due time.

Reeves-Maybin’s Stats and Highlights

After being a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, Reeves-Mabyin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense. When Reeves-Maybin has played, he has been able to put up huge numbers, with just 90 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his credit during his career. There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production, and that could be the simple hope for the team with all of this in mind.

At Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a productive player given he put up 240 tackles, 8 sacks and 1 interception in his career. Thus far, that hasn’t translated to the NFL statistically but the Lions are giving Reeves-Maybin a chance to show he is ready for a new role.

