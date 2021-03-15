Lions Agree to Re-Sign Young Free Agent Linebacker: Report

Early on in free agency, the theme for the Detroit Lions has been taking care of their own players. To that end, it shouldn’t have been a surprise to see another member of the team getting a new call.

Returning once again to the roster is linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The team is bringing Reeves-Maybin back on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million dollars.

The news was first revealed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin back to the #Lions on a 1 year $2,378,490 fully guaranteed deal, per @bd_mclaughlin. Another Lion stays home — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Bringing Reeves-Maybin back is not a surprise considering a few days back, reports indicated that the team wanted to add him to the mix and build around him for the future. Detroit’s previous staff drafted Reeves-Maybin, so now it’s possible that the team will want to see what he can do moving forward in more of a prominent role.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin Stats

After being a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft, Reeves-Mabyin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense. When Reeves-Maybin has played, he has been able to put up huge numbers, with just 90 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his credit during his career. There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production, and that could be the simple hope for the team with all of this in mind.

At Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a productive player given he put up 240 tackles, 8 sacks and 1 interception. Thus far, that hasn’t translated to the NFL but the Lions are giving Reeves-Maybin a chance to show that it can when all is said and done with this new deal.

Lions Changes at Linebacker Significant

The Lions figure to have a ton of moving parts at linebacker, and that’s true given their first big move of the offseason was to release linebacker Christian Jones from the team. At the very least, Jones occupied space at the position and was a durable player. Without Jones, the Lions have also let Jarrad Davis walk in free agency, and have already served notice to Jamie Collins by restructuring his contract in a major way. It’s unlikely the team lets Jahlani Tavai go at this point, but the more additions they make, the harder it would be for a player like Tavai to stick long-term.

Detroit could look at signing a player in free agency, or they could also look to making a significant addition in the NFL Draft at linebacker. Either way, there figures to be big changes in the weeks ahead.

At this point, Reeves-Maybin will not be one of them as he will be set to stick around.

