‘Not Even Thrusting:’ Jamaal Williams Has Funny Celebration Reaction

While the Detroit Lions lost in Week 3, the team put on a show for most of the game, and running back Jamaal Williams was a big reason why that was the case.

Williams was pushed into a bigger role with a hobbled D’Andre Swift, and he delivered on the day with an 87 yard, two touchdown effort.

Perhaps the best moment of the day came when Williams scored a touchdown and then gyrated in the end zone. The celebration cost the team a penalty, though, which Williams was unhappy about.

DON'T DO EM LIKE THAT JAMAAL LOL pic.twitter.com/iLkKjHlKd1 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 25, 2022

Speaking after the game to the media, Williams discussed his reaction to the celebration penalty. As he said, he was surprised to draw the flag given he has gotten away with it in the past.

Lions at Vikings postgame media availability

“I’m like, ‘did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing literally forever?’ Before Key and Peele, before all the hip stuff, I’ve been doing this forever so now my stuff is correlated to (a penalty?) Nothing against them, you know, but that’s mine. My hips. It’s not even thrusting, it’s more like a wave. Mine is a wave, that’s why I should get away with it. I’ve been getting away with it all these years but now they want to bust me for it,” Williams admitted.

As Williams said, the worst part was the reality that he let the team down with a penalty.

“I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and it’s just like ‘damn.’ It really stamped my mood a little bit, but everybody was like ‘forget about it, just keep pushing’ but it still sucks though,” he said.

While the penalty happened, it didn’t impact the Lions negatively which was the good news. Williams’ celebration was also funny, and one of the viral moments from Week 3. To that end, he should just keep thrusting if the mood strikes him, penalty or not.

Maybe next time, he won’t be hit with the late flag.

Williams: Lions Must Finish Games

Detroit let the game slip away despite Williams’ best efforts, but the running back said that finishing is the goal, and it’s important not to give good teams life on the field.

“We wanted that one bad but you know, we got to finish it. We gotta finish it. Minnesota is a good team and really, you just got to finish them,” he said. “You can’t give them time. Can’t give them life. Can’t give them an extra break and we just did that. But we’ll come back. It’s Week 3, so we got a while but at the same, time we’re in a race to improve faster.”

Known as a motivational speaker from his time on Hard Knocks, Williams was asked what his message to the team would be after such a loss. As he said, time is on Detroit’s side firmly.

“It’s only Week 3 man. We got so much ball to go. We’re playing at a level from last year, I feel like it’s much improved. So from that, the potential is limitless, like our potential is limitless. We just got to believe and just keep pushing and got to stay hungry and (I) keep saying it, finish our food man,” he said.

Next week, the Lions will try to get back to finishing against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams Stepped up for Lions’ Offense

While the Lions were dealing with an injury to Swift at running back, Williams stepped up and was a bulldog for the offense. He gritted his way to an 87 yard, two touchdown day and looked to perhaps put things away with this statement score:

If Swift is banged up short-term which might be the case, Williams is going to be a critical player for the Lions the rest of the season and into the next few weeks.

The hope is Swift can continue to play a big role, but Williams proved he can step up and get the job done in a big way. Perhaps more celebrations will even be on the way in the future.

