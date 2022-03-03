Jamaal Williams Reveals Potential Bombshell About Lions Next Signing

Thus far this offseason, the Detroit Lions have been laser-focused on bringing back their own free agents and prioritizing deals for players who have earned a return.

While the names have been smaller in fullback Jason Cabinda and linebacker Josh Woods, both players have seemingly earned their way back on the roster for 2022 with hard work. Yet another in-house signing could have been broken by an intriguing source from within the team.

Safety Tracy Walker is one of Detroit’s biggest in-house free agents, and the debate has likely been raging internally about whether the Lions should bring him back to the roster or not for 2022 on an extension. News could be coming on that front if running back Jamaal Williams is to be believed, however.

On Instagram, Williams posted a photo of a touchdown celebration with his Detroit teammates, and included a caption which would make it seem as if Walker’s return is all but a formality at this point for the Lions. Chris Burke found the screenshot online.

“Can’t wait to go back to war with my dawg T-WalkuhhSan,” Williams wrote in the post as shown in Burke’s tweet, including some determined emojis.

The implication here? Walker might be next in terms of a re-signing for the Lions. Walker making a comeback would be big news for Detroit considering he is one of Detroit’s bigger free agents that could hit the market. A player like Williams could have some inside knowledge on who is staying and who is going, so this post might not be one that folks have to take with that much of a grain of salt.

If Walker did not come back, many have speculated the Lions could be a landing spot for Marcus Williams. Even if Walker returns, Williams could be a player to watch in free agency for the Lions given his connection to head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from New Orleans. Detroit has a major need in their secondary, and could be compelled to address it with a pair of safeties.

Only time will tell if Walker does indeed come back to the Lions, but some conjecture could be pointing to that playing out in the near future.

Why Walker Could Return for Lions in 2022

After some solid years with the team since joining during 2018, the Lions could want to see more from Walker, and may have liked his fit within their defense. Last season, Dan Campbell praised Walker in the middle of the year, and he only continued to play well from that point on. Walker has admitted that he might not mind a return to the Lions either, which could be something that the team decides to use as motivation to get a deal done.

If the Lions elected to move on from Walker this offseason, they would have to patch yet another massive hole on defense at safety. Not only is Walker a free agent, but Dean Marlowe is as well. Without either of them, the Lions would have to shop for someone in free agency in order to fill the void when they could feel they have a capable player in Walker who is already learning in the scheme. The player might additionally feel some major comfort already in Detroit given it’s where he has started his career and developed so far. That could lead to Walker craving a comeback.

Walker’s Stats & Highlights

In his Detroit career, Walker has been solid since being a third-round draft pick in 2018. His first season in the league, Walker managed to put up 21 tackles and 1 interception. From there, though, he has only taken on a bigger role and managed to play a more meaningful role for the team’s defense. In 2019, Walker bounced back and put up his best season to date, with 103 tackles and 1 interception. In 2021, Walker had another solid year with 108 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception. As a whole, Walker has put up 318 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 interceptions. Here’s a look at some highlights:





Tracy walker highlights Song 7.62 God Song by Pooh Shiesty Follow our ig @detroit_lions_news 2021-03-14T19:24:31Z

If Walker is indeed heading for a comeback, Williams can get all the credit for breaking the news first before any of the media. The return would be big news for a needy position within Detroit’s defense during the 2022 offseason.

